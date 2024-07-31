‘American Idol’ Winner Carrie Underwood Comes Full Circle as Show's Newest Judge... Replacing Katy Perry

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry, 39, who was a judge on the show for seven seasons, left at the end of the last season. The final episode aired on May 19.

According to a report, Perry was “pushed out the door” by producers. The report claimed the Fireworks hitmaker felt leaving was the only choice after being portrayed as a villain and Simon Cowell 2.0 due to the way her comments were shaped in the editing room.

Since leaving the show, Perry has been focusing on her music career, launching her controversial new single, Woman’s World earlier this month, but even that has been mired in controversy.

She donned a bikini and some barely there outfits for the music video. However, she quickly faced backlash for its overtly sexual nature.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, including one user who wrote: “Nothing says female empowerment like holding a bedazzled drill. This is the most surface level fake feminist s**t I’ve seen in a long time.”