WATCH: Shania Twain Fights Tears as She Reveals Career Started Aged 8 — Performing in Dive Bar CAGES

Trailblazing music icon Shania Twain was singing in country dive bars in cages at eight years old, just to put food on her family’s table, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Man I Feel Look a Woman singer, 58, teared up as she spoke about her reluctant start in showbiz in Ontario, Canada, sharing she initially wanted to be a veterinarian or an engineering architect.

Said Twain: “I was very uncomfortable…and it might have been that I was performing in adult venues – bars.”