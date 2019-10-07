Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s over! Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter is officially no longer a married woman, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Online court records viewed by Radar confirmed that Chelsea O’Donnell’s contentious divorce from her ex, Nicholas Alliegro, was officially finalized on Monday, October 7. The exes were bitterly fighting in court since April 2018.

According to records, the Marinette County Court in Wisconsin ruled that Chelsea and Nicholas’ marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

As Radar readers recall, the exes’ divorce case was particularly bitter due to the birth of Chelsea’s first child, a daughter named Skylar Rose, in December 2018.

Before the court could continue on with Chelsea and Nick’s divorce case, the exes were ordered to submit to DNA testing to prove that Nick wasnot Skylar’s father.

Another hiccup in the divorce involved Chelsea’s accusations that Nick failed to return her belongings, including her dog. Rosie’s once-estranged daughter even accused Nick’s new girlfriend of selling her possessions online.

In Monday’s hearing, the court stated that Chelsea and Nick cannot get remarried within 6 months of the divorce finalization. Additionally, the court confirmed that Chelsea is allowed to begin using her maiden name of O’Donnell again.

Rosie’s daughter was also found “solely responsible” for court fees regarding the reports conducted to ensure the paternity of her daughter. As Radar readers know, Skylar’s father was announced to be Chelsea’s boyfriend, Jacob Bourassa, also of Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Rosie continues to be engaged to Worcester, Mass. cop, Elizabeth Rooney. Radar was the first to report that the former View co-host popped the question last summer.

