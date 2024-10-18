Inside Liam Payne's Very Tortured Life: How Singer Was Born 'Effectively Dead', Bullying Torment and His 'Feuds' With Leonardo DiCaprio and One Direction

From Liam Payne's frightening premature birth to his feuds with Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and his One Direction bandmates, RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the singer's tortured life before it ended in tragedy.

Payne died aged 31 on October 16 after falling from his third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he traveled to attend former bandmate Niall Horan's concert.

He was said to be acting erratic in the hotel lobby moments before his death – and his suite was in state of chaos, littered with aluminum foil and white power.