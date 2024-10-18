Menendez Brothers Sensationally Branded Stone Cold Killers Who Must Stay Locked up By Reporter Who Covered Parent Killers' First Trial

But a journalist who had a front-row seat to the brothers' murder trial slammed their claims as he insisted they remain behind bars.

Alan Abrahamson, now a journalism professor at the University of Southern California, covered the televised trial in 1993 for the Los Angeles Times.

At the brothers' first trial, they were tried separately, resulting in two hung juries.

During their second trial, they were tried together and a jury found them guilty of murdering their parents. The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.