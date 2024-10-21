Disturbingly Grim Pictures Emerge Of Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Ramshackle Home Filled With Drugs and Garbage After Her Arrest for Child Neglect

According to the police report, Chelsea's pupils were “dilated” when authorities arrived to the home and a meth pipe with meth residue was found inside her pocket.

She later turned over 18 grams of meth in a vial-type container and white pills to police.

The 27-year-old told police that she argued with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund, and that her 11-month-old son was inside the home.

Officers proceeded to go inside the home to check on the baby and discovered the horrifying conditions.

One officer said: “The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor."

“The living conditions in the house were horrible. I searched in the bathroom and did not find anything of interest. I then assisted with searching that downstairs bedroom that was Chelsea’s and Jacob’s. Deputy Veriha had located a used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it."

Police also discovered nightmare conditions inside the baby’s room, where the 11-month-old was found during the search.

According to the report: “Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them. Under a baby crib, I located a black and silver digital scale, some used gem bags with white residue, and a sharps container that had more used and unused hypodermic needles. In a clothes pile, I found a straw that had been cut off and burnt.”

Another officer wrote; “The overall appearance of the house inside and out was unkempt and filthy. I observed garbage scattered around the front yard along with random household items and appliances. Upon entering the residence, I smelled the strong odor of animal urine and feces.”