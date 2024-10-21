Disturbingly Grim Pictures Emerge Of Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Ramshackle Home Filled With Drugs and Garbage After Her Arrest for Child Neglect
Horrifying photos from inside the home of Rosie O’Donnell’s troubled daughter Chelsea Belle have been released after her arrest for child neglect.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that authorities found the house filled with garbage, feces, and drugs after responding to a domestic disturbance.
Child Protective Services became involved after Chelsea's 11-month-old son was found in his crib surrounded by meth pipes, needles, and a digital scale.
In exclusive photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the outside of Chelsea's Wisconsin home is littered with garbage.
In one of the photos, a window screen is seen on the ground, and garbage is scattered all over the property.
Another photo of the outside of the house showed a refrigerator and other furniture items.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that the 27-year-old was charged with four felony counts of "maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and THC" on September 10.
Court documents also show she was hit with two misdemeanors, "disorderly conduct/domestic abuse" and "possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs".
According to the police report, Chelsea's pupils were “dilated” when authorities arrived to the home and a meth pipe with meth residue was found inside her pocket.
She later turned over 18 grams of meth in a vial-type container and white pills to police.
The 27-year-old told police that she argued with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund, and that her 11-month-old son was inside the home.
Officers proceeded to go inside the home to check on the baby and discovered the horrifying conditions.
One officer said: “The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor."
“The living conditions in the house were horrible. I searched in the bathroom and did not find anything of interest. I then assisted with searching that downstairs bedroom that was Chelsea’s and Jacob’s. Deputy Veriha had located a used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it."
Police also discovered nightmare conditions inside the baby’s room, where the 11-month-old was found during the search.
According to the report: “Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them. Under a baby crib, I located a black and silver digital scale, some used gem bags with white residue, and a sharps container that had more used and unused hypodermic needles. In a clothes pile, I found a straw that had been cut off and burnt.”
Another officer wrote; “The overall appearance of the house inside and out was unkempt and filthy. I observed garbage scattered around the front yard along with random household items and appliances. Upon entering the residence, I smelled the strong odor of animal urine and feces.”
She was released on bond after the arrest.
Just a few weeks later, Chelsea found herself under arrest again after police found meth on her during a traffic stop.
Police records don't show that Chelsea has been released following the second arrest, but a hearing for both cases was set for next month.
Rosie, who adopted Chelsea was she was a baby, has openly talked about the 27-year-old's addiction issues and mental health struggles.
Back in 2017, O'Donnell said: "Chelsea is mentally ill. [She] has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. Born addicted to heroin. She has had a tough road. She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason."
After the news of the second arrest, O'Donnell made a statement on Instagram.
Alongside a photo of Belle, the talk show host wrote: "Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time. Sadly, this is not new for our family. Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."
