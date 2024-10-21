Justin Bieber Posts Shockingly Skinny Pictures of Himself As He Breaks Silence For First Time Amid Mental Health Scare Over Arrest of Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Justin Bieber has sparked fresh health scares after posting pictures of himself looking thin and gaunt.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the snaps, documented to his 295million Instagram followers, are his first since mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested over sex trafficking charges.
The singer, 30, posted a series of pictures documenting his recent ongoings, mainly of which featured him working on music inside a recording studio.
Wearing a woolly blue hat, red jacket, blue shorts and red socks, Bieber looked dishevelled and scruffy.
He also posted a snap of himself drinking out of a cup and a close-up of a pink robin bird.
The Canadian rounded out the social media post with images of a full moon, and another with a hummingbird pecking around a bush.
The pictures were his first social media activity was September 3, nearly two weeks before Diddy's arrest.
According to TMZ, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 27, also attended a Don Toliver concert on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.
At one point Bieber even got up on stage alongside his pal, which triggered loud cheers from the audience.
Bieber has left fans concerned for his well-being in recent weeks due to this skinny appearance, with many believing his former links with Diddy, and the inappropriateness of their relationship, have brought on huge stress.
Voicing their worries on social media after seeing Bieber and his wife Baldwin spotted leaving for dinner in LA on September 27, one user wrote: "He looks like he's going through it. I don't see happiness. Praying for him and what he went through."
Another commented: "Justin don't look healthy" as they noted "he is so thin."
A third fan said: "He doesn't look healthy and that hurts my heart."
Speculation over Bieber's past relationship with Diddy grew as old video clips of the singer and music producer spread like wildfire online in the wake of the rapper's arrest.
In one disturbing video, Diddy told the camera: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.
"I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album."
In another video, Diddy questioned a teenage Bieber on why he was "starting to act different" and why he hasn't "been calling me" and "hanging out like we used to".
Bieber stumbled over his words as he noted Diddy had reached out to his people but didn't have his number before he offered to give the mogul his contact information.
One X user noted: “Justin seems scared here, so sad. He was just a kid.”
A second added: "Justin looks uncomfortable."
Bieber is believed to have attempted to distance himself from Diddy in recent weeks.
Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, an insider said new dad Bieber, 30, has been completely "thrown" by the harrowing allegations and is grappling to make sense of them - especially given he collaborated with Diddy less than a year ago.
The source said of the fragile singer: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.
“So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.
"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
