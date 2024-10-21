Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Posts Shockingly Skinny Pictures of Himself As He Breaks Silence For First Time Amid Mental Health Scare Over Arrest of Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Justin Bieber Posts Shockingly Skinny Pictures of Himself As He Breaks Silence For First Time Amid Mental Health Scare Over Arrest of Mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Source: Instagram

Justin Bieber broke his social media silence by posting snaps of himself in a music studio.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Justin Bieber has sparked fresh health scares after posting pictures of himself looking thin and gaunt.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the snaps, documented to his 295million Instagram followers, are his first since mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested over sex trafficking charges.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

The pictures are Bieber's first activity on social media since Diddy arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer, 30, posted a series of pictures documenting his recent ongoings, mainly of which featured him working on music inside a recording studio.

Wearing a woolly blue hat, red jacket, blue shorts and red socks, Bieber looked dishevelled and scruffy.

He also posted a snap of himself drinking out of a cup and a close-up of a pink robin bird.

The Canadian rounded out the social media post with images of a full moon, and another with a hummingbird pecking around a bush.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

This close-up picture was one of the many snaps he posted.

Article continues below advertisement

The pictures were his first social media activity was September 3, nearly two weeks before Diddy's arrest.

According to TMZ, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, 27, also attended a Don Toliver concert on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.

At one point Bieber even got up on stage alongside his pal, which triggered loud cheers from the audience.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Bieber looked worrylingly skinny in the new pictures.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber has left fans concerned for his well-being in recent weeks due to this skinny appearance, with many believing his former links with Diddy, and the inappropriateness of their relationship, have brought on huge stress.

Voicing their worries on social media after seeing Bieber and his wife Baldwin spotted leaving for dinner in LA on September 27, one user wrote: "He looks like he's going through it. I don't see happiness. Praying for him and what he went through."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Singer was recently pictured speaking on the phone while taking a social media break.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Another commented: "Justin don't look healthy" as they noted "he is so thin."

A third fan said: "He doesn't look healthy and that hurts my heart."

Speculation over Bieber's past relationship with Diddy grew as old video clips of the singer and music producer spread like wildfire online in the wake of the rapper's arrest.

In one disturbing video, Diddy told the camera: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bieber's relationship with Diddy has been heavilty scrutinized since his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album."

In another video, Diddy questioned a teenage Bieber on why he was "starting to act different" and why he hasn't "been calling me" and "hanging out like we used to".

Bieber stumbled over his words as he noted Diddy had reached out to his people but didn't have his number before he offered to give the mogul his contact information.

One X user noted: “Justin seems scared here, so sad. He was just a kid.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Diddy is currently behind bars awaiting trial.

Article continues below advertisement

A second added: "Justin looks uncomfortable."

Bieber is believed to have attempted to distance himself from Diddy in recent weeks.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, an insider said new dad Bieber, 30, has been completely "thrown" by the harrowing allegations and is grappling to make sense of them - especially given he collaborated with Diddy less than a year ago.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said of the fragile singer: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off.

“So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.

"Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.