'Traumatized' Justin Bieber's Wife 'Pushing Him to Get Therapy' Amid Fears for Singer Over Links to 'Sex Predator' Diddy
Panicked Justin Bieber has lost an alarming amount of weight and become a virtual recluse in recent weeks — as speculation swirls about his twisted relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
As this masthead has reported, sources said the pop star, 30, is terrified sordid details about his past liaisons with the indicted sex fiend could soon be exposed.
Said one friend: "He's obviously been very worried about this Diddy situation because it drags him into the headlines in a very lurid and upsetting way.
"The guy's barely eating, you only have to look at him to see that."
As more details emerge, the increasingly gaunt “Believe” singer is clinging to his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 27, and their newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber.
Justin was just 13 in 2008 when he was signed to manager Scooter Braun and Usher's music label.
Through Usher, he met Diddy, now 54, and became the rap impresario's protégé.
After the music mogul was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping, a video resurfaced of a then 15-year-old Justin spending "48 hours with Diddy."
In it, the so-called "Freak Off" mastermind Diddy alarmingly bragged: "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
With Hailey's help, the former child star is desperately trying to ignore the rumors and instead focus on the joys of first-time fatherhood, a friend said.
Said a source: "Hailey's fiercely committed to him and their marriage, but it's not an easy time for him right now and she's his support system, so the strain on her is intense.
"She's grateful that Justin's helping so much with little Jack she's the first one to say what an incredible dad he is, but it's all the other stuff that's happening in his life right now that's weighing on him and she can't help but worry that it's going to break him."
The cover girl has previously opened up about how therapy has been a "game changer" in her life, and she's now hoping her hubby will follow her lead, added a source.
Said another insider: "She figures it might be what Justin needs right now.
"Something has to give because the way things are going it's almost like she's got two kids at this point, Justin and baby Jack."
