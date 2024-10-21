Latest Diddy Horrors: Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper, 54, Accused of Raping Seven More Victims Including Girl Aged 13 — Amid 120 New Accusers Coming Forward

Two of the alleged new victims were teenagers at the time who claim the disgraced rapper abused them, one 17 and a girl who was just 13.

Diddy, 54, is accused of aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation in the seven lawsuits by four male and three female plaintiffs.

The music mogul is also accused of drugging the 13-year-old girl in 2000, raping a man in 2022, and the sexual assault of a woman in 2022.