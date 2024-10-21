Latest Diddy Horrors: Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper, 54, Accused of Raping Seven More Victims Including Girl Aged 13 — Amid 120 New Accusers Coming Forward
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of seven more sex attacks - including raping and drugging a 13-year-old girl.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the new claims were announced on Sunday night by attorney Tony Buzbee, who also confirmed more than 100 other potential victims have come forward.
Two of the alleged new victims were teenagers at the time who claim the disgraced rapper abused them, one 17 and a girl who was just 13.
Diddy, 54, is accused of aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation in the seven lawsuits by four male and three female plaintiffs.
The music mogul is also accused of drugging the 13-year-old girl in 2000, raping a man in 2022, and the sexual assault of a woman in 2022.
And Buzbee warned Diddy, currently behind bars awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, could expect a deluge of further lawsuits showing no signs of stopping - and others should also be worried.
He said: "We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings."
Buzbee claimed last week a hotline he set up for victims and witnesses of Diddy and his associates had 12,000 calls in 24 hours.
His team gathered enough evidence to file 120 victims lawsuits against Diddy, which he announced at a press conference three weeks ago.
Of the 120 alleged victims, 25 were underage at the time of the abuse, the youngest being nine, 14, 15.
He said during the press conference: "This individual, who was nine years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records.
"This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal."
- Diddy Accused of Running Child Audition Sex Abuse Network: 'More Than 120 Victims Targeted — Including 9-Year-Old'
- Brazen Diddy Insists 'Truth Will Prevail': Jailed Rapper Furiously Blasts New Lawsuits as 'Publicity' Grab As He Faces First Child Sexual Assault Case — From 16-Year-Old Boy
- Diddy Sexual Abuse Hotline Launched As He's Accused of Assaulting 120-Plus Victims — Including 25 Minors
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Buzbee explained the claims are coming from victims who were seeking TV or music careers and the rapper promised to make them a star, as well as, those who were simply invited to Diddy's afterparties.
The Texas-based lawyer added: "Other boys were there to audition as well.
"All of them were trying to land a record deal. All of them were minors.
"Another minor told allegedly by Sean Combs that he would make him a star, but he needed to visit with him in private about it away from his parents.
"Once they were in private area, allegedly Mr Combs made the victim perform oral sex upon him."
Many have medical records that prove they had been raped or drugged, Buzbee added.
He said: "Drugs were found in their system-- weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of.
"One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research is known as a horse tranquilizer."
Diddy's lawyers denied all of the claims shortly after Buzbee went public with his plan to file at least 120 lawsuits.
His attorney Erica Wolff said: "Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.
"He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.