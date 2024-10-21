Presley Family’s Agony: Priscilla ‘Left Broken and Shattered’ After ‘Being Kept out of Loop’ Over Tragic Daughter Lisa Marie’s Posthumous Memoir
Tragic Lisa Marie Presley's problems with her mom, Priscilla Presley, are still manifesting from beyond the grave.
Priscilla, 79, is said to be "crushed" after she was deliberately kept out of the loop on her late daughter's memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"Priscilla is hurting," a Graceland and Presley family insider revealed.
"She's crushed because her own granddaughter Riley Keough didn't want her to have anything to do with the book.
The source added: "Riley wouldn't even let Priscilla get an advance copy or a peek at the pages because she knew her granny wouldn't like some of the things her daughter had to say about her — and Riley wasn't about to change anything.
"She wanted to stay true to her mother's voice and her words."
In a further insult, although Priscilla had a so-so acting career of her own, Keough chose megastar Julia Roberts to record the audiobook.
"It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother's story," said the Pretty Woman, 56.
Riley helped complete her mom's book after Lisa Marie's shocking 2023 death from a bowel obstruction related to years-old bariatric surgery.
- Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Upset With ‘Cruel’ Grandmother Priscilla’s Fight Over $35 Million Insurance Money: ‘The Last Straw’
- Riley Keough 'Barely Speaking' To Priscilla Presley After Grandma Dragged Lisa Marie's 'Uninvited' Ex Michael Lockwood To Her Graceland Memorial
- Priscilla Presley Lost Bid to Be Buried Next to Elvis as Part of $1 Million Settlement With Granddaughter Riley in Court: Sources
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
But Priscilla being kept out of the loop on Lisa Marie goes back years, a source added, revealing the mother and daughter were "basically estranged" for nearly eight years.
"She didn't trust Priscilla or her motives," said an insider. "It was a real love-hate relationship — and in later years, mostly hate."
Lisa Marie – the only child of Priscilla and King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis Presley – kept a laundry list of grievances against her mom, sources said, including blaming the Naked Gun beauty for dragging her into the Church of Scientology.
Said a source: "They did not have a healthy or close relationship and it was very complicated. Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Priscilla challenged Riley's standing as sole trustee of the Presley fortune, including Graceland.
The pair exchanged legal volleys before Keough agreed to give her granny a $1 million payout and $400,000 in court fees.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.