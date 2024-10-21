Cheryl Hines Writing Tell-All Book In Wake of Scandal-Hit Husband RFK Jr’s 'Affair' With Reporter Olivia Nuzzi: 'Lots of Emotions With Rumors!'
Cheryl Hines is cashing in on her husband's Robert F Kennedy’s alleged affair by writing a tell-all memoir.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 59, is penning a book about the "rumors" which have plagued their ten-year-marriage, which is reportedly on the brink following Kennedy's sexting scandal with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
Speaking at the Groundlings 50th Anniversary Event in Los Angeles on Saturday, Hines revealed the memoir will contain "lots of emotions and rumors".
She added: "It will all be in my book. I'm writing a book. I've been taking notes - serious notes."
Amid the uncertainty surrounding her decade-long marriage, Hines shared she's focused on having "a lot of fun with (her) family."
She said: "They're fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough.
"And I think just trying to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way."
The Curb Your Enthusiasm star explained she's trying to focus on the "little moments and not take anything too seriously."
She added: "Even though I find myself in very serious situations."
Elsewhere in the interview, Hines also opened up about the secret to a long-lasting marriage and moving past the "crazy" moments with her husband, 70.
She explained to US Weekly: "There has to be a connection.
"There's a connection that you look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you, or you look and you check in and it's like, 'OK. It’s going to be OK. We’re going to move through this moment.'
"And, you know, a lot of times it's funny and you can lean over and say, 'This is crazy balls,' and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing."
Hines also reflected on the start of her romance with Kennedy in 2011, explaining they've learned how to roll with life's curveballs.
She said: "When I met Bobby, I said, 'You never wanted to go into politics?' and he said, 'No, I feel like I can do more work as an environmental attorney and I don’t have to. I'm not beholden to companies or corporations.
"I was like, 'Great. This is going to be great.' And then life gives you a left turn, a right turn, however it turns out to be."
Hines' comments about her husband come after his alleged affair with Nuzzi, a 31-year-old political correspondent for New York Magazine, became public.
Nuzzi admitted to having a relationship with Kennedy after he allegedly told people about the "intimate" photos she texted him
The scandal led to Nuzzi's suspension from her job and break-up from then-fiancé Ryan Lizza.
Hines, meanwhile, ditched her wedding band shortly after news of the "affair" broke, but in recent weeks she's put on a united front with Kennedy, indicating the pair could reconcile.
The couple were pictured attending the funeral of Kennedy's late mother Ethel last week.
