Cheryl Hines Writing Tell-All Book In Wake of Scandal-Hit Husband RFK Jr’s ‘Affair’ With Reporter Olivia Nuzzi: ‘Lots of Emotions With Rumors!’

She said: "They're fun. I mean, if I had a boring family it would be tough.

"And I think just trying to embrace the unknown and instead of fighting against it, sort of trying to embrace it and just say yes to whatever comes your way."

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star explained she's trying to focus on the "little moments and not take anything too seriously."

She added: "Even though I find myself in very serious situations."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hines also opened up about the secret to a long-lasting marriage and moving past the "crazy" moments with her husband, 70.