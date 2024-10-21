‘Queen of Mean’ Ellen Degeneres’ Health Confessions Branded Desperate ‘Pity Party to win Back Fans'
Hollywood's so-called queen of mean Ellen DeGeneres is desperate to get her "nice" image back — and is now even playing the sympathy card in a last-ditch effort to try to win back her former fans' good graces, sources told RadarOnline.com.
On her recent Netflix stand-up special, For Your Approval, the toxic talk-show host, 66, announced she's been diagnosed with OCD obsessive-compulsive disorder, osteoporosis and attention deficit disorder.
Despite insisting she doesn't care what people think about her anymore, an insider said: "Ellen desperately wants to be loved again so she can relaunch her career."
The insider added the revelations are just "a clinical grab for attention."
Ironically, in 2019, the stand-up comic whined about being boxed in by her "nice" persona.
But she was canceled the next year after staff members on The Ellen DeGeneres Show revealed she was actually a difficult diva who created a climate of "racism, fear and intimidation" on the set.
Said the source: "She's got more money than she wants or needs but she misses the attention, the adulation, and she wants it back in the worst way."
In her streaming special-which bombed, DeGeneres claimed: "I've spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy, and I've cared far too much what other people think of me. So the thought of anyone thinking I was mean was devastating to me."
"Despite what Ellen says, I think she cares very much what people think of her," psychologist Dr. Gilda Carle told RadarOnline.com.
"It's a human desire to want people to like us. And she went out badly. So, she may feel that she wants to restore her reputation.
Added the psychologist: "When she says that she has OCD, ADD and osteoporosis, I think she's saying, 'I want you to like me, but please understand I'm a victim too."
