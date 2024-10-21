Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Ellen DeGeneres

‘Queen of Mean’ Ellen Degeneres’ Health Confessions Branded Desperate ‘Pity Party to win Back Fans'

queen of mean ellen degeneres
Source: NETFLIX

Ellen DeGeneres, the 'Queen of Mean,' faces backlash for branding her health woes a 'pity party' for fans.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hollywood's so-called queen of mean Ellen DeGeneres is desperate to get her "nice" image back — and is now even playing the sympathy card in a last-ditch effort to try to win back her former fans' good graces, sources told RadarOnline.com.

On her recent Netflix stand-up special, For Your Approval, the toxic talk-show host, 66, announced she's been diagnosed with OCD obsessive-compulsive disorder, osteoporosis and attention deficit disorder.

Article continues below advertisement
queen of mean ellen degeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres is desperate to get her ‘nice’ image back.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite insisting she doesn't care what people think about her anymore, an insider said: "Ellen desperately wants to be loved again so she can relaunch her career."

The insider added the revelations are just "a clinical grab for attention."

Ironically, in 2019, the stand-up comic whined about being boxed in by her "nice" persona.

Article continues below advertisement
queen of mean ellen degeneres
Source: MEGA

Staff members on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ revealed the host was actually a difficult diva who created a climate of ‘racism, fear and intimidation’ on the set.

Article continues below advertisement

But she was canceled the next year after staff members on The Ellen DeGeneres Show revealed she was actually a difficult diva who created a climate of "racism, fear and intimidation" on the set.

Said the source: "She's got more money than she wants or needs but she misses the attention, the adulation, and she wants it back in the worst way."

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
queen of mean ellen degeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres Claimed, ‘I've spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy, and I've cared far too much what other people think of me.’

Article continues below advertisement

In her streaming special-which bombed, DeGeneres claimed: "I've spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy, and I've cared far too much what other people think of me. So the thought of anyone thinking I was mean was devastating to me."

"Despite what Ellen says, I think she cares very much what people think of her," psychologist Dr. Gilda Carle told RadarOnline.com.

"It's a human desire to want people to like us. And she went out badly. So, she may feel that she wants to restore her reputation.

Article continues below advertisement
queen of mean ellen degeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres announced on her recent Netflix stand-up special, ‘For Your Approval,’ that she's been diagnosed with OCD, osteoporosis and ADD.

Added the psychologist: "When she says that she has OCD, ADD and osteoporosis, I think she's saying, 'I want you to like me, but please understand I'm a victim too."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.