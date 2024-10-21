‘Queen of Mean’ Ellen Degeneres’ Health Confessions Branded Desperate ‘Pity Party to win Back Fans'

Hollywood's so-called queen of mean Ellen DeGeneres is desperate to get her "nice" image back — and is now even playing the sympathy card in a last-ditch effort to try to win back her former fans' good graces, sources told RadarOnline.com.

On her recent Netflix stand-up special, For Your Approval, the toxic talk-show host, 66, announced she's been diagnosed with OCD obsessive-compulsive disorder, osteoporosis and attention deficit disorder.