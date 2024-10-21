Kooky Jane Fonda’s Foot Fetish Revealed: Fitness Guru, 86, ‘Will Only Date Younger Men With Spotless Trotters’ and ‘Hates Wrinkled Flesh’
Former screen siren Jane Fonda has a bizarre obsession with feet — and insiders have revealed the Walk on the Wild Side beauty is an absolute fanatic when it comes to taking care of her peds.
She is even picky about the tootsies of possible dates, the sources added.
The 86-year-old is still hot to trot but said she'll only date younger men because she doesn't like "old skin."
However, sources said even then, the men must pass foot inspection!
Said a source: "If she dares to go on a date or meets an interesting younger man at a dinner party, she must see his feet.
"If he doesn't take care of them, and she'll know at one glance, she won't even consider seeing him again."
Sources revealed the thrice-divorced Book Club star also has a whole system devoted to keeping her hooves healthy and pretty.
"She's obsessed with keeping her feet in the best shape possible and indulges Epsom salt and peppermint oil foot baths on a regular basis, plus she gets foot massages check-ups," added an insider.
"The money she spends on footwear is incredible, but money's no object as long as it maintains optimum health."
She's even finicky about what she wears on her tootsies.
Said the source: "Most designer high heels are off limits because they're too uncomfortable at her age, so she wears mostly high-priced sneakers now."
An exception, noted the source, is the kicky $600 sneaker-hybrid heels by Spanx creator Sara Blakely because they're so comfy.
Said the insider: "Jane also changes her socks during the day to stave off infections and other foot problems."
The Barbarella babe's also got a bizarre habit of "talking to her feet and believes all sorts of emotions and personality traits can be revealed in a person's tootsies."
One source added: "It's no secret Jane takes great pains to stay youthful looking, but people think her foot obsession is a little nuts."
