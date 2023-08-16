Frail Jane Fonda, 85, 'Pushing' Her Body to The Brink: Ignores Pals' Warnings to 'Take it Easy' After Almost Fainting at Protest
Frail Jane Fonda frighteningly collapsed in public — and rattled friends fear the final credits may be ready to roll for the 85-year-old Hollywood legend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cameras captured the terrifying moment when the Oscar-winning Coming Home star crumpled while rallying striking Screen Actors Guild (SAG) members late last month in Hollywood.
Now confidants close to the aging Barbarella babe worry the stubborn icon's determination to live life on her own terms may cut her time short. Fonda has a still-thriving career — but she also has a long history of health woes.
In December, the silver-haired senior announced her non-Hodgkin lymphoma was in remission, allowing her to stop chemotherapy.
Before her latest scare, Jane had cancerous tumors removed from her breast in 2010 and her lip in 2018, underwent a mastectomy in 2016, and endured two hip and knee replacements — and she's also been plagued by bone-weakening osteoporosis.
But the plucky performer reveals the five rounds of chemo she received in 2022 to beat back the blood cancer lymphoma left her fatigued — with the last difficult treatment "making it hard to accomplish anything."
Now the activist actress' pals believe she isn't doing herself any favors by putting herself front and center of the SAG strike. Firebrand Fonda suddenly wilted in unrelenting 92-degree heat as she urged on the picket line outside of Netflix's L.A. studios.
The stricken entertainer was escorted off the stage and helped into a chair, where she slummed over and seemed drained.
"We tell Jane she needs to take it easy and rest after all her body has been through," the insider shared. "But that isn't Jane's style. She knows she doesn't have much time left, so she's pushing harder than ever and working to make the most of her final moments."
The actress herself acknowledged, "I'm super-conscious I'm closer to death — and it doesn't really bother me that much."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Fonda's rep for comment.
Fonda proved just that on Monday when the Grace and Frankie actress asked fans to join her for her virtual rally on climate change. She hasn't shied away from addressing her health scares over the years.
After revealing her cancer diagnosis last year, Fonda paid tribute to her fans for their support.
"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love," Fonda said in September. "My heartfelt thanks to all."
Fonda made it clear that she planned to fight, stating her condition "is a very treatable cancer and much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given."
"Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades," she continued. "Well, I'll soon be 85, so I won't have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine."
In December 2022, Fonda gleefully revealed her cancer was in remission.
“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” she stated three months after her diagnosis in a blog post titled, Best Birthday Present Ever. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”