Bethenny Frankel Pitched a Show to Bravo Months Before Calling Out Network for Treatment of Reality Stars, Ditched Project Over 'Married to Medicine' Lawsuit

Bethenny Frankel pitched a show idea to Bravo just months before openly discussing the treatment of its reality stars, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

An insider with direct knowledge tells RadarOnline.com that the Skinnygirl mogul, 52, approached Bravo with a reality show about her life in Connecticut post-Real Housewives of New York. We're told that Frankel was clear about how she didn't want it to be like Housewives.