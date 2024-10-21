Love Child Sensation: Elvis and Priscilla Presley Have a ‘Previously Unknown Grandchild’ Living in Florida, Bombshell Court Documents Claim

Elvis and Priscilla Presley have a secret grandchild living in Florida, according to sensational court documents filed in a bitter court battle between The King’s widow and a former business associate.

In an October 17 filing RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained, a one-time partner of Priscilla — an auction house founder who co-founded a company in the Presley matriarch’s name — dropped a bombshell about the actress' “deep personal ties to Florida.”

The lawsuit claimed: “Her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, lived in Florida, in addition to a grandchild (the grandchild of Elvis and Presley), who still resides in Florida as of today.”

The document does not name the mystery grandchild of the rock ‘n’ roll legend and his only wife, Priscilla, 79.