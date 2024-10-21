Love Child Sensation: Elvis and Priscilla Presley Have a ‘Previously Unknown Grandchild’ Living in Florida, Bombshell Court Documents Claim
Elvis and Priscilla Presley have a secret grandchild living in Florida, according to sensational court documents filed in a bitter court battle between The King’s widow and a former business associate.
In an October 17 filing RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained, a one-time partner of Priscilla — an auction house founder who co-founded a company in the Presley matriarch’s name — dropped a bombshell about the actress' “deep personal ties to Florida.”
The lawsuit claimed: “Her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, lived in Florida, in addition to a grandchild (the grandchild of Elvis and Presley), who still resides in Florida as of today.”
The document does not name the mystery grandchild of the rock ‘n’ roll legend and his only wife, Priscilla, 79.
Elvis and Priscilla’s only child was Lisa Marie, who died aged 54 in January 2023 of a small bowel obstruction that was a result of adhesions caused by weight-loss surgery she underwent several years ago.
The development was included in Brigitte Kruse’s amended complaint in the legal fight and is an attempt to stave off Priscilla’s desperate bid to have the lawsuit dismissed based on the claim she has little ties to Florida.
“We know that Lisa’s daughter Riley Keough lives in California, not Florida and that her son Ben died in 2020,” according to Tony Ortega, an investigative journalist who has chronicled Lisa Marie’s ties to the Church of Scientology and first reported the lawsuit in his newsletter.
Ortega added: “The lawsuit does mention Riley a couple of times, but it is clear that the grandchild in Florida they are referring to is not Riley. Lisa’s younger twin daughters, Harper and Finley, live with their father Michael Lockwood in California.
“The lawsuit, in other words, is implying that Lisa had another, previously unknown, child who lives today in Florida, and that this existing grandchild is part of the reason that Priscilla has definite ties to the state.”
Kruse said in the filing: “Presley’s cousin, who currently lives with her in California, also has a residence in Florida.
"In January 2023, Presley signed a five-year lease for residential property in Orlando, Florida, with the intention of finding and owning a permanent home in Florida.
"Presley was shopping for a permanent home in the Palm Beach area. Presley demanded that her belongings be moved to Florida, where they were stored for her at no cost to help get the move started.”
She added: “Presley visited Florida repeatedly to explore housing options, including in August 2022, January 2023, March 2023, and June 2023.
"On January 7, 2023, she traveled to Palm Beach to meet former President Donald Trump at his residence there.
"Presley visited Florida on November 11, 2023, to attend an event for Victoria’s Voice Foundation, a foundation founded by David and Jackie Siegel for drug abuse awareness and prevention. Presley has been to Florida repeatedly in the year before the Complaint was originally filed and continues to visit on a frequent basis.”
In response to Kruse’s lawsuit, Priscilla filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court in June, alleging the people behind the LLC established in her name “fraudulently” coerced her into “giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts and control over her bank accounts” over two years.
Priscilla claimed the managers of Priscilla Presley Partners, LLC, including Kruse, worked with others to misappropriate more than $1 million of her funds.
But the tit-for-tat legal feud has now taken on a new dimension and will doubtless cause Elvis watches to pour over Lisa Marie's torrid relationships.
She first tied the knot with musician Danny Keough in 1988.
The couple welcomed daughter Riley and late son Benjamin in 1989 and 1992. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.
The Sticks and Stones singer then married pop star Michael Jackson, whom she wed secretly in the Dominican Republic in 1994 — just 20 days after her divorce from Danny was finalised.
“I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife,” Lisa Marie announced in a statement.
“I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”
The pair first met in 1975 when the seven-year-old Lisa Marie saw the King of Pop in concert.
Diane Sawyer famously asked the pair in an interview if they had a sex life, to which Lisa Marie responded enthusiastically, “Do we have sex? Yes! Yes! Yes!”
But after two years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences".
Lisa Marie walked down the aisle a third time, with Nicolas Cage, in 2002.
In an interview with Barbara Walters, Cage said he was "thunderstruck" by Lisa Marie when they met at a party in 2000.
Cage said: "I walk into a party not knowing who I’m going to meet and there’s this beautiful girl standing in the middle of the living room wearing this short leather skirt and this fluffy jacket, and she looks up at me with these big, beautiful, soulful eyes, eyes that look like they have a sad story to tell, and I just went ‘Oh.'"
Four months after they exchanged vows, the Oscar winner filed for divorce.
“I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place,” Lisa Marie said in a statement, at the time.
Lisa Marie married for a fourth and final time in 2006 to musician Michael Lockwood. Her ex-husband Danny was the best man at their wedding.
The couple welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008.
After 10 years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and requesting that Lockwood only be allowed monitored visitation of their daughters.
A years-long custody battle over their children ensued. Their divorce was finalised in 2021, five years after their split.
