'Monsters' Actor's Shock Horror Film Role Revealed After His Star Turn in Hit Menendez Brothers Show: Movie Fans Stunned and Sickened by Cooper Koch's Gross-Out Flick — 'It's Drugs, Bugs and Hallucinations!'

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the success of Ryan Murphy's show has led to fans seeking out its 28-year-old star Cooper Koch's previous roles – leaving them shocked when they stumbled across his harrowing turn as Benjamin in the 2022 horror flick Swallowed.

Directed by Carter Smith, the nightmarish movie follows a wild night of drug smuggling gone terribly wrong, intertwining bugs, drugs, and chaos.

The movie received an 82 per cent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for its intense horror and LGBTQ elements. While critics lauded Koch as the film's highlight, the disturbing body horror has left some viewers uneasy.

Despite its gut-wrenching content, critics appreciated the film’s sharp, chaotic portrayal of outsider lives, noting how quickly things spiral into "sloppy chaos".

One reviewer said: "The body horror in Swallowed is a different kind of disturbing, because, well, you have to get the drugs out of Dom somehow. It’s not for the squeamish."