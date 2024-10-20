Bruce Springsteen's Regret-Filled Final Days: Rock Survivor, 75, Opens Up About 'Wrestling' With Demons — and Admits Amid Liam Payne Tragedy Drink and Drug Addictions Are Rampant in Music Business

RadarOnline.com can reveal the "Born to Run" singer confessed his regret in the wake of tributes and analysis surrounding Liam Payne's tragic death at the age of 31.

Springsteen told an outlet: "That's not an unusual thing in my business. It's a normal thing. It's a business that puts enormous pressure on young people. Young people don't have the inner facility or the inner self yet to be able to protect themselves from a lot of the things that come with success and fame."

The ailing rock legend, who is battling a stomach ailment along with his wife, Patti Scialfa's cancer diagnosis, then added: "So they get lost in a lot of the difficult and often pain-inducing (things)... whether it's drugs or alcohol to take some of that pressure off."

The "Streets of Philadelphia" Oscar winner previously revealed that he had a nervous breakdown at the age of 32.