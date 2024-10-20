Tortured Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Admits He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'
Ozzy Osbourne is "nearly f------ dead," but the legendary rocker insists he "had a f------ great time" as the "Crazy Train" singer cozies up to drugs once again.
RadarOnline.com has learned the frontman, 75, opened up about his health struggles, reflecting on a life filled with highs, lows, and humor.
Despite multiple ailments, including Parkinson’s and mobility issues, he maintains his darkly comedic spirit, saying: "If it is the end of the road, I can’t complain."
He misses England and hopes to return someday, lamenting that health complications prevent him from flying long distances.
Ozzy also shares emotional moments, revealing he can no longer perform due to balance issues. He expressed excitement about being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame again, even if he can’t sing at the event.
He also praised his wife, Sharon, 71, and children for their steadfast support through his challenges, even as he acknowledges the strains on his family.
The "No More Tears" crooner remains determined to regain his health, mentioning regular physiotherapy and aspirations to try yoga.
Ever resilient, he still harbors musical dreams and plans to work on new material, proving his undying passion for music.
Ozzy told interviewer Simon Cosyns of The Sun: "Sharon said to me recently, 'If you had to do it over again, would you change anything?'"
He added: "I answered, 'No, I had a f------ great time.'"
The rocker continued: "I miss you guys [The U.K.]. I was supposed to come back a year ago but, because of my ill health and my disabilities, they won't let me. I've just spent a lot of money having some big extensions on my house near Beaconsfield (including an indoor pool) and I've never seen them."
Osbourne revealed: "At some point, I'm definitely going to England though. If I stay there? I hope I do? Something tells me the kids will follow. Maybe Sharon will want to keep a place here and a place there, we'll see. I'm English but I'm becoming an American Brummie. I don't want to end my days in America."
Talking about his 2019 fall going to the bathroom, the Heavy Metal icon shared: "I fell over and I landed wrong. I went to the doctor's and you assume everybody knows what they're doing. My son Jack has a video of me going into surgery, saying, 'I'll see you in a few minutes.'"
He added: "I haven't walked properly since."
Osbourne called his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist: "The best news I've had in years. My last show was New Year's Eve at the L.A. Forum nearly six years ago."
He was inducted at the Saturday, October 19, ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.
The rocker got on stage and said: "Well, here we are. You know what? I can’t believe I’m here myself. Let me get the thank yous out of the way because I’m not going to bore you with a long, drawn-out f------ monologue. I’d like to thank whoever voted me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for my solo work. A great thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
