Tortured Ozzy Osbourne, 75, Admits He's 'Nearly F------ Dead' in First Interview Since He Confessed He's Back on Drugs — But Wildman Insists: 'I Had a F------ Great Time!'

RadarOnline.com has learned the frontman, 75, opened up about his health struggles, reflecting on a life filled with highs, lows, and humor.

Despite multiple ailments, including Parkinson’s and mobility issues, he maintains his darkly comedic spirit, saying: "If it is the end of the road, I can’t complain."

He misses England and hopes to return someday, lamenting that health complications prevent him from flying long distances.

Ozzy also shares emotional moments, revealing he can no longer perform due to balance issues. He expressed excitement about being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame again, even if he can’t sing at the event.

He also praised his wife, Sharon, 71, and children for their steadfast support through his challenges, even as he acknowledges the strains on his family.

The "No More Tears" crooner remains determined to regain his health, mentioning regular physiotherapy and aspirations to try yoga.