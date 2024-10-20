Vladimir Putin Death Rumors Erupt: Russian State Media Goes Into Overdrive As Theories Spread Despot Has Been Stricken With Heart Attacks, Dementia and Cancer

RadarOnline.com can reveal that reports speculating on Putin's use of a body double to mask his health issues have also resurfaced.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Putin's recent public appearances disprove the rumors. The growing speculation, however, continues to stir conversation, highlighting concerns and uncertainty about the Russian leader's health.

In October 2023, an anonymous account General SVR, rumored to be ex-members of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, reported that should Putin pass away, Russia would be led by top Russian security advisor Nikolai Patrushev and a Putin body double.

They said: People privy to the current situation from the president's inner circle held consultations on Monday with representatives of several elite groups, trying to determine the possibility of consolidating into the prototype of a certain 'Politburo' headed by the current Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev and control over Putin’s double, who will 'temporarily' represent the president."