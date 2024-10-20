Vladimir Putin Death Rumors Erupt: Russian State Media Goes Into Overdrive As Theories Spread Despot Has Been Stricken With Heart Attacks, Dementia and Cancer
Recent rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health have gained traction, with claims suggesting he suffered a cardiac arrest, has dementia, and is battling cancer all surfacing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that reports speculating on Putin's use of a body double to mask his health issues have also resurfaced.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Putin's recent public appearances disprove the rumors. The growing speculation, however, continues to stir conversation, highlighting concerns and uncertainty about the Russian leader's health.
In October 2023, an anonymous account General SVR, rumored to be ex-members of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, reported that should Putin pass away, Russia would be led by top Russian security advisor Nikolai Patrushev and a Putin body double.
They said: People privy to the current situation from the president's inner circle held consultations on Monday with representatives of several elite groups, trying to determine the possibility of consolidating into the prototype of a certain 'Politburo' headed by the current Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev and control over Putin’s double, who will 'temporarily' represent the president."
This followed leaked Kremlin emails from 2022 that stated: "I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden."
The alleged insider added: "Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with. It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects — including memory lapses."
They concluded: "In his close circle, there are rumors that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer."
However, General SVR has been criticized by some as a tool of "misinformation," further muddying the waters.
Director of Russia-Eurasia programs at Chatham House, James Nixey, said: "What is absolutely clear is that this particular channel has a record of putting out disinformation and that is in the service of the Russian state. It suits the Kremlin to sow confusion."
He added: "71 years old is the average life expectancy of Russian men. He is not the average man. He’ll have much better healthcare than anyone else and he appears not to be a heavy drinker compared to his predecessors. I think it’s safe to assume he’s in reasonably good health for a 71-year-old male."
In recent Russian-Ukraine War news, we can reveal North Korea is allegedly sending troops to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine, which is sparking concerns over North Korean support for Moscow.
Reports suggest North Korean soldiers might be serving as laborers, assisting in reconstruction and support tasks, rather than directly engaging in combat.
Additionally, there are indications that North Korea is supplying weapons, including drones, to Russia. The strategic alliance between Russia and North Korea seems to be deepening, raising alarms about the potential global security implications of their collaboration.
This strengthening alliance between the two nations has raised international concerns, particularly as G7 countries reaffirm their support for Ukraine. The evolving cooperation could further complicate global security dynamics, adding a new layer of complexity to the conflict.
