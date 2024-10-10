Tormented Lisa Marie Presley 'Wouldn’t Have Cared About Criticism' Over Her Keeping Tragic Son Benjamin’s Body on Ice at Her Mansion for TWO MONTHS

Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, 35, told People magazine: "If my mom were here, she'd be like, 'Yeah, whatever. I don't care. If people think that's crazy, they can go f--- themselves. The truth is that it was Covid-19 and the plans to bury him were really unclear. We needed to get to Graceland, and it was really hard because it was Covid-19, and we didn't know who was going to come, so there was a lot of planning that needed to happen."

After Benjamin passed away at the age of 27 by suicide, mom Lisa Marie "didn't want his body to be somewhere where people could mess with it."

Riley explained in the interview: "We come from a family that's pretty high profile, so I think she ultimately just felt like she wanted to be in control of the situation."