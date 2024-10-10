Tormented Lisa Marie Presley 'Wouldn’t Have Cared About Criticism' Over Her Keeping Tragic Son Benjamin’s Body on Ice at Her Mansion for TWO MONTHS
Lisa Marie Presley wasn't ready to let go of late son Benjamin Keough after his death and kept his body on dry ice for two months.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late star "wouldn't care" about any backlash regarding the decision to keep her son's body in a room at her Los Angeles home.
Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, 35, told People magazine: "If my mom were here, she'd be like, 'Yeah, whatever. I don't care. If people think that's crazy, they can go f--- themselves. The truth is that it was Covid-19 and the plans to bury him were really unclear. We needed to get to Graceland, and it was really hard because it was Covid-19, and we didn't know who was going to come, so there was a lot of planning that needed to happen."
After Benjamin passed away at the age of 27 by suicide, mom Lisa Marie "didn't want his body to be somewhere where people could mess with it."
Riley explained in the interview: "We come from a family that's pretty high profile, so I think she ultimately just felt like she wanted to be in control of the situation."
The details about Bejamin's body being kept on dry ice were revealed in Lisa Marie's memoir From Here to the Great Unknown, which Riley completed following her mom's death.
In the book, Lisa Marie explained they had to keep the room with Benjamin's body at 55 degrees.
She wrote: "I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there. I think it would scare the living f------- piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me."
The family eventually had a funeral service in Malibu for Benjamin and he was buried at Graceland with his grandfather Elvis.
Riley explained in the book that it was "really important" for mom Lisa Marie to have time "say goodbye" to her son, a similar thing she had done with her dad Elvis Presley.
Lisa Marie wrote: "Having my dad in the house after he died was incredibly helpful because I could go and spend time with him and talk to him."
The iconic Jailhouse Rock singer died in 1977 when Lisa Marie was only 9 years old.
Lisa Marie died at 54 years old in 2023 from a small bowel obstruction, a long-term complication from bariatric surgery.
