Michael Jackson Biopic Script to Portray the 'King of Pop' as a Victim, Addressing Sexual Abuse Allegations

The script of the biopic, as revealed by Puck News' Matthew Belloni, aims to portray Jackson as innocent and wronged, going as far as to directly address the controversies surrounding him.

It reportedly features a dramatic portrayal of the police raid on Jackson following the allegations made by Jordan Chandler in 1993.

The Chandler family reached a large civil settlement with Jackson, but more allegations surfaced as a result.

Belloni notes that the script makes significant efforts to downplay the allegations and discredit the accusers, presenting Jackson as a misunderstood and exploited individual with a childlike innocence and positioning him as the actual victim of the circumstances.