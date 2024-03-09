Michael Jackson Biopic Script to Portray the 'King of Pop' as a Victim, Addressing Sexual Abuse Allegations
The script for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, is currently set to address the sexual abuse allegations that have long shadowed the legendary pop icon.
The biopic, approved by Jackson's estate and featuring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, will present the King of Pop as a victim in regard to the allegations, painting him in a favorable light.
The script of the biopic, as revealed by Puck News' Matthew Belloni, aims to portray Jackson as innocent and wronged, going as far as to directly address the controversies surrounding him.
It reportedly features a dramatic portrayal of the police raid on Jackson following the allegations made by Jordan Chandler in 1993.
The Chandler family reached a large civil settlement with Jackson, but more allegations surfaced as a result.
Belloni notes that the script makes significant efforts to downplay the allegations and discredit the accusers, presenting Jackson as a misunderstood and exploited individual with a childlike innocence and positioning him as the actual victim of the circumstances.
The planned release of the film in 2025 aligns with a civil trial related to allegations made by Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck against Jackson.
Robson, now 30, has told how the King of Pop made his first sexual advances on the young child prodigy in the star's bedroom in 1990 when he was 10.
Safechuck claimed Jackson sexually assaulted him during his 1988 Bad Tour and the abuse allegedly continued for years.
The film's producer Graham King, associated with the project, shares ties with Jackson's estate, highlighting the intent to refurbish Jackson's image and generate profits.
Production of Michael has commenced in Los Angeles, with Jaafar taking on the role of his uncle and Antoine Fuqua of The Equalizer and Bullet Train directing.
The film is set to be distributed by Lionsgate in the US and Universal internationally, indicating a significant investment in the project.
The legacy of Jackson, who passed away 14 years ago, has remained contentious, especially in light of the documentary Leaving Neverland released in 2019. The documentary featured detailed and disturbing accounts from Robson and Safechuck, alleging sexual abuse by the pop star and the tactics he used to silence them.
Reacting to the announcement of the biopic, Dave Reed, director of Leaving Neverland, expressed concern over the lack of criticism surrounding the project.
He condemned the portrayal of Jackson in the biopic as glorifying an individual accused of child abuse, calling attention to the potential impact on survivors of abuse.