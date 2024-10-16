Ashton and Mila's Marriage Crisis: Kutcher and Kunis 'Are Under a Lot of Pressure Right Now' Over Their Links to Jailed 'Sex Beast' Diddy and His 'Freak Offs'

According to an inside source, Ashton and Mila are "under a lot of pressure right now because of the Diddy scandal.

"They wanted to put on a united front. They're not breaking up. Rumors of a divorce are just that... rumors."

The source explained: "Mila doesn't like that her husband is caught up in the scandal, but she's not going to desert him. They have a strong marriage despite reports of trouble over the years.

"Like every couple, they go through their stuff. But in the end, they have each other's back. It really is 'for better or for worse' with them. The Diddy mess will pass and Ashton and Milla – and their marriage – will come through unscathed."