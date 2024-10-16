Ashton and Mila's Marriage Crisis: Kutcher and Kunis 'Are Under a Lot of Pressure Right Now' Over Their Links to Jailed 'Sex Beast' Diddy and His 'Freak Offs'
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage has come under scrutiny as the 46-year-old actor is dragged into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal photos of Ashton and the disgraced rapper have resurfaced in the wake of the music mogul's indictment.
The That '70s Show power couple looked like they were having a blast as they posed for photos on the field at LA's SoFi stadium before they and their kids Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, 7, watched Ashton's beloved Chicago Bears defeat the Los Angeles Rams.
Their PDA-filled outing came just days after rumors surfaced of the couple's nine-year marriage struggling amid speculation about Ashton's decades-long friendship with Combs.
Diddy was arrested in New York City on September 16 and charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation for purposes of prostitution.
The rapper pleaded not guilty.
More questions emerged when a 2019 interview resurfaced in which Ashton was asked to share Diddy party anecdotes.
The Dude Where's My Car actor said: "I've got a lot I can't tell. Diddy party stories, man, that was like, some weird memory lane."
His years-old comments went viral on social media after prosecutors accused Combs of abusing women at drug-fueled sex parties known as 'Freak Offs'.
While Ashton has reportedly attended some of Diddy's aboveboard bashes in the past, including his famed Labor Day White Party in the Hamptons, there's no indication the actor ever attended a 'Freak Off' party.
According to an inside source, Ashton and Mila are "under a lot of pressure right now because of the Diddy scandal.
"They wanted to put on a united front. They're not breaking up. Rumors of a divorce are just that... rumors."
The source explained: "Mila doesn't like that her husband is caught up in the scandal, but she's not going to desert him. They have a strong marriage despite reports of trouble over the years.
"Like every couple, they go through their stuff. But in the end, they have each other's back. It really is 'for better or for worse' with them. The Diddy mess will pass and Ashton and Milla – and their marriage – will come through unscathed."
Ashton's judgment has been questioned before.
In 2011, he faced backlash after speaking out against the firing of Joe Paterno before realizing the former Penn State football coach, who died in 2013 at 85, had possibly covered up sex abuse committed by former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, 80.
More recently, the Butterfly Effect actor was criticized in 2023 after he and Mila wrote letters asking the judge to show leniency when sentencing their That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, 48, for rape. The letters led to the couple resigning from the board of the anti-child sex abuse organization Ashton co-founded.