WATCH: Liam Payne Ranked 'Worst Ways to Die' in Eerie Video with Girlfriend Weeks Before Fatal Fall — Which Included Plummeting to His Death

Cassidy started off the video with Payne by her side: "We are going to be ranking the worst ways to die."

The duo ranked dying in a fire, being hit by a car, death by natural cause, and more before ranking a parachute not opening.

Payne ranked that cause of death as a four before Cassidy yelled: "That's terrifying!"

The singer replied: "Nah, but you're out."

Cassidy's followers commented on the video from August shortly after the star's death.

One wrote: "This did not age well... Liam ranked 'parachute doesn’t open' aka falling to death as a 4."

Another said: "This is so upsetting."

A third added: "Little did he know he would be gone a few weeks later. Rest in peace, gorgeous boy."

Watch the video below.