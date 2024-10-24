WATCH: Liam Payne Ranked 'Worst Ways to Die' in Eerie Video with Girlfriend Weeks Before Fatal Fall — Which Included Plummeting to His Death
Liam Payne ranked the "worst ways to die" in an eerie video just weeks before his shocking death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the One Direction singer spoke about plummeting to death in the clip with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, just weeks before he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony after displaying "erratic behavior" in Argentina.
Cassidy started off the video with Payne by her side: "We are going to be ranking the worst ways to die."
The duo ranked dying in a fire, being hit by a car, death by natural cause, and more before ranking a parachute not opening.
Payne ranked that cause of death as a four before Cassidy yelled: "That's terrifying!"
The singer replied: "Nah, but you're out."
Cassidy's followers commented on the video from August shortly after the star's death.
One wrote: "This did not age well... Liam ranked 'parachute doesn’t open' aka falling to death as a 4."
Another said: "This is so upsetting."
A third added: "Little did he know he would be gone a few weeks later. Rest in peace, gorgeous boy."
Watch the video below.
A week following the singer's death, Cassidy wrote a second heart-wrenching tribute to Payne.
She said: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now.
"You brought me so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.
"You are—because I can’t say were—my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did."
In the tribute, Cassidy shared a photo of a note written by Payne that revealed their plans for the future.
She explained: “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it."
Payne's note read: "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444."
Cassidy ended her message: “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”
Last week, Payne died after he fell from a third-floor luxury hotel balcony just 48 hours after Cassidy left Argentina.
Cassidy explained in a TikTok that she was "so ready to leave" after the trip lasted longer than planned.
The couple was in the city to watch Payne's ex-bandmate Niall Horan's show.
Cassidy's close friend claimed that the singer was "very unhappy" she decided to leave and "begged her to stay."
After she left, Payne's "erratic behavior started ramping up."
According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
A makeshift aluminum pipe was also allegedly in his hotel room — most likely used for ingesting the substances.
Witnesses claimed that Payne was acting erratically in the hotel lobby, smashed his laptop, and was carried back to his room.
Hotel workers called authorities begging for help, but moments later Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard after the fall.
Payne had fallen around 45 feet and suffered "severe injuries which were incompatible with life."
