Martha Stewart's Prison Nightmare: Lifestyle Guru 'Forced into Solitary Confinement and Deprived of Food and Water for 24 Hours'
Martha Stewart has finally spilled some wild secrets of her "nightmare" prison stay from a decade ago.
The celebrity chef revealed she was "thrown into solitary confinement" and starved without food or water for an entire day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The TV personality, 83, was sent to Alderson Federal Prison Camp in 2004 for conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges.
In her upcoming Netflix documentary Martha, debuting on October 30, Stewart recalled her "less than sweet" experience at the West Virginia prison.
Stewart shared personal letters she wrote to filmmaker R. J. Cutler while inside the correctional facility — one explaining an unfortunate run-in she had with two prison guards, per People.
She wrote: "Today I saw two very well-dressed ladies walking, and I breezed by them, remarking on the beautiful warm morning and how nice they looked."
"When I realized from the big silver key chain that they were guards, I lightly brushed the chain."
Stewart added: "Later I was called in to be told never, ever touch a guard without expecting severe reprimand."
While the former Food Network star apologized and said she forgot about the ordeal because it seemed "so minor when it occurred", the facility felt otherwise and imposed a harsh penalty on her.
She revealed: "I was dragged into solitary for touching an officer. No food or water for a day. This was Camp Cupcake, remember? That was the nickname. Camp Cupcake. It was not a cupcake."
Stewart noted that she was "a trophy for those idiots", adding: "Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high."
The successful businesswoman also said that life behind bars was similar to what's shown in movies.
She explained on camera: "Physical exam, stripped of all clothes. Squat, arms out, cough — embarrassing."
"I had to do all that crap that you see in the movies. You can't even believe that that’s what you're going through."
While it seems Stewart's time in prison will be a main focus of the doc, she is reportedly not too happy about it.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the chef called the film "lazy" and "not the story that makes her, her," adding that she has complained the storyline is focused too much on her "stupid trial".
Stewart, who rose to fame with her Martha Stewart Living TV show in 1992, was convicted of obstruction, conspiracy, and two counts of lying to federal investigators.
Although she faced accusations of securities fraud, a jury acquitted her of that more serious charge.
She was sentenced to five months in prison, followed by five months of home confinement and two years of supervised probation.
The best-selling author was also fined $30,000.
Stewart's new documentary explores the entirety of her life through a series of interviews with "the first female self-made billionaire in America".
The trailer, which was released on October 10, touched on Stewart's view on life after serving her five-month sentence.
It also included a clip of the homemaking icon wearing her "famous" crocheted poncho while leaving the facility the night of her release, as she detailed moving on from her "cookie-cutter" ways.
She said in a voiceover: "The cookie-cutter house and the cookie-cutter life was not for me. I have two mottos: 'Learn something new every day' and 'When you're through changing, you're through.'"
"I could’ve just been a miserable has-been housewife. But I didn't let that happen to myself and I'm so happy I didn't."
The new doc will also feature details on Stewart's love life, as the teaser showed a photo of her and her ex-husband Andrew Stewart.
Stewart, who was married to the publisher from 1961-1990, slammed him in the trailer: "He’s a piece of s---. Get out of that marriage."
The television personality previously admitted to cheating on Andrew during their 30-year marriage.
