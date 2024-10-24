'Struggling' Justin Bieber 'Set to Sue Former Business Managers' for Alleged Mishandling of His $300M Fortune
Justin Bieber is said to be firing up a legal campaign against his former business managers after accusing them of mismanaging his money.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 30, believes he's lost out on fortunes due to erratic decisions made by his managers and now he wants to claim back what he's owed.
Sources told TMZ the star is considering filing a lawsuit against the alleged offenders, which has divided members of his current team as some don't want him to sue, while others do.
Many of his reps believe Bieber squandered the cash with his own elaborate spending, which may explain the holes in his account.
Bieber is worth $300million but clearly feels there's an opportunity to top up his fortune.
He made $200m by selling his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in January 2023.
The deal included shares of Bieber's publishing and recorded-music catalog, interest in his publishing copyrights, master recordings and neighboring rights for his entire back catalog.
Hipgnosis buys song catalogs from artists and earns revenue when their music is streamed online or used in movies or advertising.
Bieber parted ways with his business manager Lou Taylor earlier this year and replaced her with Edward White, who also works with Johnny Depp.
The former teen star has worried fans of late courtesy of skinny appearance.
He took an extended break from social media in the wake of Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest for sex trafficking, which sparked his relationship with his former music mogul to be heavily scrutinized.
RadarOnline.com told how Bieber fears sordid details about his past liaisons with the indicted sex fiend could soon be exposed.
A friend said : "He's obviously been very worried about this Diddy situation because it drags him into the headlines in a very lurid and upsetting way.
"The guy's barely eating, you only have to look at him to see that."
As more details emerge, the increasingly gaunt Baby singer is clinging to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 27, and their newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber.
Justin was just 13 in 2008 when he was signed to manager Scooter Braun and Usher's music label.
Through Usher, he met Diddy, now 54, and became the rap impresario's protégé.
After the music mogul was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and kidnapping, a video resurfaced of a then 15-year-old Justin spending "48 hours with Diddy."
In it, the so-called "Freak Off" mastermind Diddy alarmingly bragged: "Where we're hanging out and what we're doing, we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
With Hailey's help, the former child star is desperately trying to ignore the rumors and instead focus on the joys of first-time fatherhood, according to friends.
A source said: "Hailey's fiercely committed to him and their marriage, but it's not an easy time for him right now and she's his support system, so the strain on her is intense.
"She's grateful that Justin's helping so much with little Jack she's the first one to say what an incredible dad he is, but it's all the other stuff that's happening in his life right now that's weighing on him and she can't help but worry that it's going to break him."
