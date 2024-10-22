Justin Bieber at Center of New Mental Health Scare as He Posts Video Tribute to Tragic Liam Payne Six Days After Boybander's Death: 'You're Allowed to Cry and Break'
Justin Bieber has sparked fresh concerns over his mental health after posting a Liam Payne tribute video containing the message: "You're allowed to cry and break."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 30, documented the video on his Instagram Stories and the footage features memorials set up for the late singer by fans in London.
Bieber has looked skinny and gaunt in recent weeks as he took a break from social media following his mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest for sex trafficking.
The singer's inappropriate relationship with the rapper has since been scrutinised, triggering fears his association with Diddy has left deep mental scars.
His latest video posing regarding Payne, featuring emotional words in a voiceover, will do little to play down his current struggles.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Justin is really worrying his nearest and dearest now.
"He's fixated on people scarred by the music industry like Liam and is saying he is on a mission to protect singers from the business.
"It seems like he's crying out for help himself."
Bieber has reportedly distanced himself from his former mentor following his arrest last month.
Diddy took Bieber under his wing while he was still a teenager, taking him to wild parties and into environments unsuitable for a minor.
Videos have since resurfaced showing the pair together, sending shivers down the spines of Beliebers who feel Diddy's influence has majorly impacted the star's wellbeing.
Earlier this month, RadarOnline revealed a chilling video featuring Diddy "patting down" Bieber’s upper body, allegedly checking for a wire.
The unsettling footage has sparked fans' concern the former teen star may have been "a victim of grooming and sexual abuse" due to his association with the rapper.
Another video clip saw Diddy, who is 24 years older than Justin, documenting his "48 hours" staying with the singer when he was just 15.
The mogul said: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
He continued: "I have been given custody of him. He's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album."
"I don't have legal guardianship of him (Justin) but for the next 48 hours he's with me and we're gonna go full crazy."
Another resurfaced clip saw the rapper grilling a 16-year-old Justin on why he hadn't been speaking to him as much.
Diddy asked the youngster: "What's up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything?
"Starting to act different, huh? You haven't been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out."
Justin appeared anxious as he responded: "I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my... and what not... but you never got my number.
"I'm going to tell you my number."
The musicians also appeared alongside each other during a guest slot on Jimmy Kimmel's chat show in 2011.
Speaking about his relationship with Bieber, Diddy said: "Mean, to a lot of us, he's like a little brother.
"You know what I'm saying? He's not afraid to call and ask for advice. He's somebody that industry-wise, the record industry is a strong family.
"He's somebody that we definitely have our arms around and we want to protect him, because he's such genuinely a nice person besides his talents. He's one of the greatest kids you could ever know."
