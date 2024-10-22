Disgraced Dustin Hoffman 'Being Kept on Tight Leash' By Wife Lisa After His Career Was Nearly Devastated By Sexual Abuse Claims Onslaught
Disgraced Dustin Hoffman's career was nearly destroyed by sex claims – but sources said he's a different dude now and henpecked by longtime wife Lisa.
The 87-year-old Meet the Fockers star and his wife, 70, were the picture of companionship during a recent New York City lunch date seven years after multiple women accused Hoffman of sexual abuse.
One damning report claimed he exposed himself to a teenaged friend of his daughter Karina.
He was also accused of sexually assaulting an actress during production of 1987's Ishtar and attacking a woman in the back of a station wagon that same year.
While no formal charges were brought, Hollywood "canceled" him, and he didn't work for three years despite his strident denials.
"He's been made to feel like dirt," said an insider. "Lisa always stood by him, and he's had to live by a series of strict rules to keep her satisfied.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
While a pal insisted tales of Hoffman being under his wife's thumb are untrue, a source claimed, "It's like she never lets him out of her sight. And if he's on a set, he must call in every hour, and he better be home in time for dinner."
Sources said Hoffman's career is recovering, including a role in Francis Ford Coppola's epic Megalopolis.
"He's made a slow comeback, which is pretty good considering his age and having this stigma attached to his name," added the snitch.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.