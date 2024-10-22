Your tip
Cher, 78, 'Begging Kids For Reunion and Forgiveness' After Her Toyboy Romance With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 38, 'Implodes'

cher begging kids for reunion and forgiveness
Source: MEGA

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rocked by problems in her May-December romance with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, sources say a suddenly contrite Cher is now begging her estranged kids Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman for forgiveness in a desperate bid to win back their affections.

"Cher says she's doing this because she misses them, but everyone suspects she wants to make peace because she's worried her relationship with A.E. won't last and she doesn't want to face the end of her life totally alone," spilled a spy.

cher begging kids for reunion and forgiveness
Source: MEGA

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer, 78, has been dating the 38-year-old music producer since November 2022, much to the dismay of her kids.

"They don't trust his intentions, and that has caused some friction, so Cher would never want to admit to them that there's trouble brewing between her and A.E.," explained the tipster.

cher begging kids for reunion and forgiveness
Source: MEGA

A tipster said Cher’s kids ‘don't trust' Alexander Edwards’ intentions.

Cher has had a strained relationship with her kids over the years, with the most recent flare-up being her attempt to force recovering drug addict Elijah, 48, into a conservatorship.

Gender-swapper Chaz, 55, was said to be appalled over Cher's battle with Elijah and refused to invite her to his upcoming marriage to former child star Shara Blue Mathes.

cher begging kids for reunion and forgiveness
Source: MEGA

Chaz Bono was said to be appalled over Cher's battle with Elijah and refused to invite her to his upcoming marriage to former child star Shara Blue Mathes.

"Cher was furious, and they got into a big fight," squealed the snitch.

"But once Cher calmed down, she went into major damage control mode." The Moonstruck Oscar winner ended her "messy court battle" with Elijah by striking an agreement in private mediation that will allow him to manage the $120,000-a-year trust fund left to him by his rock legend dad, Gregg Allman.

cher begging kids for reunion and forgiveness
Source: MEGA

Cher recently reunited with Chaz Bono at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film ‘Little Bites.’

And just two weeks later, she reunited with Chaz at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Little Bites.

"Cher now has a chance to make peace with her sons," said our source. "But she's not out of the woods with them yet!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

