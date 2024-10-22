Cher, 78, 'Begging Kids For Reunion and Forgiveness' After Her Toyboy Romance With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 38, 'Implodes'

Rocked by problems in her May-December romance with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, sources say a suddenly contrite Cher is now begging her estranged kids Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman for forgiveness in a desperate bid to win back their affections.

"Cher says she's doing this because she misses them, but everyone suspects she wants to make peace because she's worried her relationship with A.E. won't last and she doesn't want to face the end of her life totally alone," spilled a spy.