Cher Set to Rock Music and Movie Worlds With Warts-and-All Memoir: ‘She’s Worried How People Are Going to Take It’

Source: MEGA

Cher confirmed she is releasing a two-part tell-all book on her life this coming fall.

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Her life is too big for one book!

RadarOnline.com can confirm Cher will be releasing a two-volume memoir about her extraordinary life, with the first to come out in November.

Promising the 78-year-old's “trademark honesty and humor,” the first book will cover “how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century”, according to publisher Harper Collins.

Part 2 is due in 2025.

Cher Smiling Portrait Black Jacket
Source: MEGA

The 78-year-old is expected to dish on her past relationships as well as her tumultuous relationships with her children.

Cher revealed that after being “too chicken” to include some details, she went back and spilled the tea – and some people, including her exes and two adult children, aren't happy.

An insider told RadarOnline.com the If I Could Turn Back Time singer will “dive into her issues with [her first husband] Sonny Bono”, as well as his controlling behavior.

Our insider added: “She’ll also take a look at her early years and a childhood that was chaotic at best, with her difficult relationship with her mother.”

In a riskier move, the singer will open up about her children as well. The source says she'll detail her mixed feelings about Chaz, 55 — her child with Sonny — transitioning. She will also address her difficult relationship with 48-year-old Elijah Blue, her son with the late Greg Alman.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher and Elijah Blue's contentious relationship has played out on a public stage as she legally fights to take control of Elijah's finances.

Cher and son Elijah Blue
Source: MEGA

The If I Could Turn Back Time singer shares son Elijah Blue with late singer Greg Allman.

Our source shared Cher is definitely concerned about “how people are going to take” the personal details released in her memoirs.

They said: “But Cher figured if she was going to publish a memoir about her life, she might as well be transparent about it. This is her story, and it's the only one she knows.”

Cher is also reportedly planning to dish on her past relationships with stars such as Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

As for Cher’s love life today, the megastar made headlines in 2022 when she was spotted holding hands with Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The music executive, who is 40 years younger than the After All singer, shares a son with model Amber Rose.

Speaking on their relationship a month after their hard launch, Cher acknowledged their age gap, calling the difference “ridiculous” on “paper”.

MORE ON:
Cher
Cher and Alexander Edwards
Source: MEGA

Cher made headlines in 2022 when she went public with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards who is 40 years younger.

She said while on the Kelly Clarkson Show: “But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve.”

The two are still together today.

Cher also addressed her proclivity for younger men in 2021. In an interview with People, the pop star shared: “The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date.

Cher wed Sonny Bono in 1964.
Source: MEGA

Cher also shares child Chaz with Sonny Bono (right).

“Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

