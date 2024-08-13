Cher Set to Rock Music and Movie Worlds With Warts-and-All Memoir: ‘She’s Worried How People Are Going to Take It’

Cher revealed that after being “too chicken” to include some details, she went back and spilled the tea – and some people, including her exes and two adult children, aren't happy.

An insider told RadarOnline.com the If I Could Turn Back Time singer will “dive into her issues with [her first husband] Sonny Bono”, as well as his controlling behavior.

Our insider added: “She’ll also take a look at her early years and a childhood that was chaotic at best, with her difficult relationship with her mother.”

In a riskier move, the singer will open up about her children as well. The source says she'll detail her mixed feelings about Chaz, 55 — her child with Sonny — transitioning. She will also address her difficult relationship with 48-year-old Elijah Blue, her son with the late Greg Alman.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher and Elijah Blue's contentious relationship has played out on a public stage as she legally fights to take control of Elijah's finances.