Jennifer Lopez 'Seething' Her Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Has Finally Cleaned Up His Grimy Grooming Habits — AFTER They Split

Jennifer Lopez is 'seething' as ex-husband Ben Affleck finally cleaned up his grooming habits post-split.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 6:59 a.m. ET

Notorious slob Ben Affleck's been treating himself to a post-separation makeover now that he's single and ready to mingle again – and it has his ex Jennifer Lopez going ballistic.

"Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best," spilled an insider.

"J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things that she wanted him to do when they were together," the insider also snarked. "He was a hot mess. She tried to revamp his image, and he totally refused.

"He's now dying his hair and his beard a dark brown, getting manicures and pedicures and getting waxed from head to toe. People are also whispering he's getting hair plugs and seeing a dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock."

"As you can imagine, J.Lo is seeing red because these are all the things that she wanted him to do when they were together," the spy added.

The prickly diva even tried to get him to eat healthier, but it's only now the Dunkin' superfan is cutting out the junk food.

He's even dressing better, trading rumpled T-shirts and dad jeans for sharp business casual looks.

"It feels like a total slap in the face because it's sending Ben Affleck is looking hotter than ever now that he's Hollywood's most eligible bachelor again this message that she wasn't worth making these changes for, but now that he's single and looking to impress new women, he's willing to step it up and stop being such a slob," a snitch said.

The “If You Had My Love” singer filed for divorce from the Oscar winner on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Added the insider, "Everyone is telling her he's just a middle-aged fool who didn't deserve her, but she's seething and feeling pretty let down."

