Ben Affleck 'Never Looked Back' After Fleeing $68M J Lo Marital Home — Oscar Winner is 'Staying Busy and Happy'
Ben Affleck left his marriage in the dust – and has "never looked back".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actor didn't fret over his decision to move out of the $68million marital home he shared with Jennifer Lopez months before she filed for divorce.
Sources said ever since, Affleck, 52, has been "very focused on work and his kids" as a newly single man.
Months before J Lo, 55, filed for divorce on August 20, sources claimed the couple were living separate lives.
Affleck had gone as far as moving out of their recently purchased Beverly Hills mansion and was renting a $100,000 per month home in Brentwood, near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
While rumors of his marriage being on the rocks plagued the Gone Girl star and Jenny From the Block singer for months, insiders now claim he never second guessed his decision to move out – and was focused on the future.
Sources told People Affleck "never looked back" and is "staying busy and happy" in the wake of his second marriage ending.
The former couple listed their marital home for sale in June, a little over a year after they bought the sprawling modern estate in May 2023.
Since then, Affleck has moved out of his rental home and into a $20million bachelor pad, which he purchased in July.
Meanwhile, Lopez was in the Hamptons celebrating her 55th birthday without the actor.
While the couple was seen together on several occasions over the tumultuous summer, including on Affleck's 52nd birthday, J Lo filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 20.
In a strange twist, the pair were seen out and about together after she filed for divorce in September.
Despite the outing sparking possible reconciliation rumors, a source insisted the former couple were "still moving forward" with their divorce.
The insider explained: "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. She is trying to be friendly with Ben ... They are working out financial details amicably.
"A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."
As insiders claimed Affleck did not rethink his decision to leave their marital home, J Lo opened up about spending the summer reflecting on her choices and future.
She said: "The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.
"And so, when you get to a point where you think that you've learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'Okay, I haven't, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it's so easy to blame everybody else."
