8 Most Desirable Hollywood Bachelors: From Andrew Garfield to Zac Efron
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield has a long list of exes in Hollywood, including Shannon Woodward, Emma Stone and Alyssa Miller. While The Amazing Spider-Man actor has the looks and a luxurious life, dreaming about dating him might be tough because of his dating life's high standard. He also approved of keeping his relationship private.
"I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself. For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life," he said in an interview.
However, Garfield seemingly found love amid his rumored romance with Dr. Kate Thomas after the pair were spotted holding hands in Malibu.
Drake
From his health issues to his worrying feuds, Drake has many reasons not to date or marry anyone soon. In 2023, he revealed during his appearance on "The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff" that he thought marriage was "like ancient times or something."
"I don't know, I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority," he went on. "I don't wanna get married 'cause, like, I just don't wanna disappoint someone."
Although Drake remains a bachelor, he has a child with Sophie Brussaux named Adonis.
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx might end his bachelor days after his health scare.
The Django Unchained star, who is dating Alyce Huckstepp, reportedly thought of settling down after his scary medical issue.
"Nearly dying has really woken him up to his own mortality," a source told National Enquirer, per RadarOnline. "Now he's very aware it could all end in an instant."
"He's started saying he wants to settle down," the insider continued.
In 2017, Foxx playfully complained about how tough dating had been, as he dated women even when he was in his 40s.
John Boyega
John Boyega has dealt with issues over the years, including getting canceled because of his comments on social and political issues. Though he has time to date, he revealed he would not want to put much energy into it.
"I want a relationship, but I don't fixate on it," Boyega told Esquire. "I'm not opposed to it. I just haven't met anyone that really ignites that in me."
Boyega added, "I've never understood there being a specific one. I mean, who likes touch without getting a gift once in a while? Who likes words of affirmation from someone that doesn't actually touch? I'm willing to take as much as I can give. But, you know, I'm a softie. I'm chill. I'm spontaneous. And at the same time, I'm curious about people, so I create a space for honesty."
John Cusack
At 57, John Cusack remains a bachelor despite previously checking out dating sites. In 2005, he expressed his shock because of the app's "intense environment."
Still, he told Elle Magazine that society should not tell him what to do when asked about marriage.
Leonardo DiCaprio
One of Tinseltown's "most dangerous" bachelors, Leonardo DiCaprio has been notorious for dating young women and reportedly breaking up with them before they turn 25.
"He is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women," a source said after his split from Camila Morrone. "He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department. It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there. He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him."
Despite being linked to more than 40 women, DiCaprio has yet to tie the knot with someone — though he has been dating Vittoria Ceretti.
Michael B. Jordan
In his interview with Rolling Stone, Michael B. Jordan said he would want to meet new people and have new love connections. Following his failed relationships, he revealed he wanted to try "to be responsible" in future romances.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron dated several famous stars, including Lily Collins and . However, the High School Musical alum admitted he would never be able to do dating at all.
"As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I've impacted that person's life and they'll soon realize it," he told The Times. "A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me."