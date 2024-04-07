8 Most Desirable Hollywood Bachelors: From Andrew Garfield to Zac Efron

Andrew Garfield has a long list of exes in Hollywood, including Shannon Woodward, Emma Stone and Alyssa Miller. While The Amazing Spider-Man actor has the looks and a luxurious life, dreaming about dating him might be tough because of his dating life's high standard. He also approved of keeping his relationship private.

"I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself. For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life," he said in an interview.

However, Garfield seemingly found love amid his rumored romance with Dr. Kate Thomas after the pair were spotted holding hands in Malibu.