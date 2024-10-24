Your tip
Blubbery Blake Shelton 'Put Out to Pasture on Fat Farm' By Fitness Freak Wife Gwen Stefani — After He Balloons To 250Lbs

Gwen Stefani reportedly wants to ship her husband Blake Shelton to a ‘fat farm’ after his weight reaches 250 pounds.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Blake Shelton's been packing on so many pounds his wife, Gwen Stefani, wants to ship him off to a "fat farm" to cure his deep-seated issues with overeating and his love of fattening fare like country-fried steak mashed potatoes.

"His weight yo-yos up and down, he'll lose weight and then go right back to his bad habits and pile it all on again," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"Everyone agrees something needs to change for the sake of his health."

In January, the country chunker, 48, who's 6-foot-5, showed off a slimmed-down frame on CMT Giants.

But leaving The Voice last year has left him with lots of downtime, which has been disastrous for his diet, said sources.

In the past eight months he's packed on more than 30 pounds, according to one pal.

They said: "He's tipping the scales at 250 pounds, which is way past healthy."

He admitted he needs to lose at least 20 pounds, but he can't seem to stick to a healthy diet no matter how hard he tries.

Added the insider: "He's going hog wild on the barbecue pork sandwiches with all the fixings and all his other favorite foods.

"Gwen's obsessed with her diet and she's worried he's on his way to being obese. Clearly, his body-fat ratio is less than ideal. She's convinced Blake will feel better if he loses 20 pounds."

Gwen, 55, returned as a coach on The Voice this season so she doesn't have time to monitor the hefty “Honey Bee” singer.

"She can't watch him every second, which makes a weight loss facility even more appealing," the source said.

"He can get professional help, exercise and understand why he's reaching for the potato chips and beer, and get his weight back down to a healthier place."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

