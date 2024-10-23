Slimmed-Down Christina Aguilera's Sex Drive 'In the Toilet' After Suspected Ozempic Overhaul — Leaving Fiancé 'Tearing Out His Hair'
Slimmed Christina Aguilera loves her ultra-thin figure, but sources said instead of firing up her love life, the “Dirrty” singer's lost interest in canoodling, leaving fiancé Matthew Rutler tearing his hair out in frustration.
An insider said the 43-year-old songbird is all about looking as sexy as she can these days.
The source said: "She's constantly showing off her body and parading around in skintight clothes, so people probably assume she's got a hot sex life to go with her hot body.”
But it's actually the total opposite. Apparently, she and Rutler used to have a way better sex life.
Added the pal: "But these days it's DOA because she's just never in the mood. It's not something that’s ever been an issue in their relationship before, so of course Matt is blaming her drastic weight loss."
Aguilera denies taking Ozempic or any of the other weight loss drugs — and her rep dismissed talk of bedroom woes — but decreased sex drive is one of the possible side effects.
"It's not hard to put two and two together," said the insider. "Christina doesn't seem to think it's a problem.
"She's caught up in looking good and all the stuff going on with her career, but it's certainly doing a number on Matt.
"He feels like their connection's not the same as it used to be."
According to the insider, her 39-year-old lover "has been complaining to friends and saying he wishes she'd gain some weight and start acting like herself again.
"Christina would be wise to listen in on his conversation."
