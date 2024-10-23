Garth Brooks' 'Good Guy Image Set to Take a Beating’ — as He Presses On With Court War Against Sex Accuser
Country music's Mr. Nice Guy Garth Brooks is turning nasty under the pressure of shocking rape allegations — and is now being slammed in the court of public opinion for publicly identifying his accuser.
The 62-year-old “Friends in Low Places” singer put the Mississippi woman right in the crosshairs of his rabid fan base by filing a lawsuit in federal court accusing her of "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy."
Brooks' legal salvo comes just days after she walloped him with an explosive lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court using the fictitious name Jane Roe.
A source close to Brooks told RadarOnline.com the superstar is playing a "dangerous game" in trying to protect his reputation.
Said the source: "Knowing Garth, he put his accuser's name out there to hold her feet to the fire.
He knows his fans worship the ground he walks on and are just as crazy about him as Swifties are about Taylor Swift.
"He's painted a bull's-eye on this woman's back."
Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer for the alleged victim – who RadarOnline.com will not identify – has now vowed to slap the guitar-slinging cowboy with legal sanctions.
"Garth Brooks just revealed his true self," Wigdor fumed in a statement. "Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him."
- Garth Brooks Rape Case 'Set to Explode': 'Jane Roe' Sex Assault Accuser Rages Country Star Is 'Desperate' to Stop 'Millions of Fans Learning Horrors'
- Hotel 'Rape', 'Deleted Text Messages' and Blackmail Claims: Inside the VERY Tangled Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Case He's Branded Blackmail
- Garth Brooks Rape Case Latest: Scandal-Hit Country Giant Breaks Silence — and Furiously Brands Sexual Assault Lawsuit a 'Hush Money' Shakedown
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The 64-year-old accuser, a former stylist for Garth's wife, Trisha Yearwood, claims she was sexually assaulted inside a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019 as she was about to prep him for a show.
He then continued harassing her while pushing for a threesome with his wife, court documents contended.
Brooks vehemently denied the accusations and claimed he's a victim of extortion, saying the woman was threatening to assassinate his character through "the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations" unless he coughed up millions.
"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," Brooks said in a statement.
"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money."
But Brooks could be lassoed by salacious text messages allegedly traded by the pair.
"Garth is furious by what he considers a shakedown," added the source.
"There could be fallout from revealing her name, but her personal safety isn't high on his list of priorities!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.