Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks' 'Good Guy Image Set to Take a Beating’ — as He Presses On With Court War Against Sex Accuser

garth brooks good guy image
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks’ ‘good guy image’ faces challenges as he continues his court battle against a rape accuser.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Country music's Mr. Nice Guy Garth Brooks is turning nasty under the pressure of shocking rape allegations — and is now being slammed in the court of public opinion for publicly identifying his accuser.

The 62-year-old “Friends in Low Places” singer put the Mississippi woman right in the crosshairs of his rabid fan base by filing a lawsuit in federal court accusing her of "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy."

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks good guy image
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks is turning nasty under the pressure of shocking rape allegations and is now being slammed in the court of public opinion for publicly identifying his accuser.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks' legal salvo comes just days after she walloped him with an explosive lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court using the fictitious name Jane Roe.

A source close to Brooks told RadarOnline.com the superstar is playing a "dangerous game" in trying to protect his reputation.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks good guy image
Source: MEGA

A source said, ‘Knowing Garth, he put his accuser's name out there to hold her feet to the fire.’

Article continues below advertisement

Said the source: "Knowing Garth, he put his accuser's name out there to hold her feet to the fire.

He knows his fans worship the ground he walks on and are just as crazy about him as Swifties are about Taylor Swift.

"He's painted a bull's-eye on this woman's back."

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks good guy image
Source: MEGA

The alleged victim’s lawyer has vowed to slap guitar-slinging cowboy Garth Brooks with legal actions.

Article continues below advertisement

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer for the alleged victim – who RadarOnline.com will not identify – has now vowed to slap the guitar-slinging cowboy with legal sanctions.

"Garth Brooks just revealed his true self," Wigdor fumed in a statement. "Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him."

MORE ON:
Garth Brooks

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks good guy image
Source: MEGA

The accuser, a former stylist for Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks’ wife, she was sexually assaulted inside a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019 as she was about to prep him for a show.

Article continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old accuser, a former stylist for Garth's wife, Trisha Yearwood, claims she was sexually assaulted inside a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019 as she was about to prep him for a show.

He then continued harassing her while pushing for a threesome with his wife, court documents contended.

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks good guy image
Source: MEGA

Garth Wood said the woman claiming to be the victim was threatening to assassinate his character through ‘the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations’ unless he coughed up millions.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks vehemently denied the accusations and claimed he's a victim of extortion, saying the woman was threatening to assassinate his character through "the public airing of such revulsive and untrue allegations" unless he coughed up millions.

"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," Brooks said in a statement.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money."

Article continues below advertisement
garth brooks good guy image
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks vehemently denied the accusations and claimed he's a victim of extortion.

But Brooks could be lassoed by salacious text messages allegedly traded by the pair.

"Garth is furious by what he considers a shakedown," added the source.

"There could be fallout from revealing her name, but her personal safety isn't high on his list of priorities!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.