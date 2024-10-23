Garth Brooks' 'Good Guy Image Set to Take a Beating’ — as He Presses On With Court War Against Sex Accuser

Country music's Mr. Nice Guy Garth Brooks is turning nasty under the pressure of shocking rape allegations — and is now being slammed in the court of public opinion for publicly identifying his accuser.

The 62-year-old “Friends in Low Places” singer put the Mississippi woman right in the crosshairs of his rabid fan base by filing a lawsuit in federal court accusing her of "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy."