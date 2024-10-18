Garth Brooks Rape Case Twist: Country Singer Brazenly Submits Photo of Sex Attack Accuser — Despite Being Slammed For Revealing Her Name
Garth Brooks has submitted a photo of his sex attack accuser, days after being slammed for revealing her name.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country superstar, 62, included a 2022 magazine interview by his accuser and ex-hair stylist, who goes by the pseudonym Jane Roe, in his amended lawsuit, as well as an image of the pair posed up together.
The controversial move was a bid to block Roe's attempt to trigger sanctions on the singer after he earlier revealed her name in his lawsuit against her.
Brooks' lawyer said: “There is no cause to award sanctions against Mr Brooks or his counsel.
"Mr Brooks was entitled to amend his complaint."
A judge has yet to rule on his, but the move is set to infuriate Roe and her lawyers, who are already seething after the singer revealed his accuser's real name.
Brooks filed a federal lawsuit against the accuser in September, using the pseudonym John Doe for himself and Jane Roe for the hairstylist.
He claimed Roe had threatened to make false allegations of sexual assault and demanded the court find her allegations were false and prevent the hairstylist from bringing a public lawsuit.
Rowe then filed a separate lawsuit against Brooks for sexual assault in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In her complaint, she named the country singer as the defendant.
Days later, Brooks amended his lawsuit to include the name of Rowe, much to the disbelief of her lawyers who accused the star of naming Rowe to "retaliate, harm and subject her to victim shaming and blaming."
Her lawyer added: "This egregious conduct must not be condoned, and (Brooks) and his counsel shall be responsible for penalties imposed by this court."
As a result, Rowe asked the court to seal the documents with her name immediately.
But Brooks hit back saying Rowe "already agreed to use her name in this litigation."
He said Rowe refused to agree to keep both of their names sealed when he filed his federal lawsuit and she told the court she was willing to identify herself if the court believed that was necessary to deny Brooks request to proceed as John Doe.
His lawyer said: "No law, statute, or rule obligated Mr. Brooks to file his original complaint or his amended complaint with pseudonyms or under seal.
"He initially used pseudonyms for both parties in his original complaint, and immediately moved for leave for both parties to proceed under pseudonyms, in an effort to protect both parties and their families from any harm resulting from public disclosure of [Rowe's] attempted extortion of Mr. Brooks."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week a cover of Brooks' song, Friends in Low Places, was pulled from a country music special on The Late Late Show.
Network bosses decided to scrap the performance after news broke regarding sexual assault lawsuit filed by Rowe.
