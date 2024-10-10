Rape-Accused Garth Brooks Hit by Brutal Warning From Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Defense Lawyer: 'Suing Your Sexual Assault Accuser Carries Significant Risks'

Levin told Fox News: "On the one hand, filing a defamation suit signals that Brooks is taking an aggressive stance to protect his reputation.

"This can sometimes work in favor of public figures who believe they are falsely accused as it forces the accuser to provide evidence supporting their claims. However, naming the accuser could backfire, particularly if the accusation is credible or if the accuser gains sympathy from the public.

"It could also be seen as an attempt to intimidate or dissuade other potential accusers from coming forward, which would draw criticism.

"Legally, Brooks will need to prove that the allegations are false and have caused him reputational damage, a high bar in defamation cases."