Rape-Accused Garth Brooks Hit by Brutal Warning From Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Defense Lawyer: 'Suing Your Sexual Assault Accuser Carries Significant Risks'
Harvey Weinstein's former lawyer warned Garth Brooks about going on the offensive against his sexual assault accuser.
Defense attorney Duncan Levin called the country music singer's decision to sue his accuser and share her name was a "bold move" that carries "significant risks", RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Levin told Fox News: "On the one hand, filing a defamation suit signals that Brooks is taking an aggressive stance to protect his reputation.
"This can sometimes work in favor of public figures who believe they are falsely accused as it forces the accuser to provide evidence supporting their claims. However, naming the accuser could backfire, particularly if the accusation is credible or if the accuser gains sympathy from the public.
"It could also be seen as an attempt to intimidate or dissuade other potential accusers from coming forward, which would draw criticism.
"Legally, Brooks will need to prove that the allegations are false and have caused him reputational damage, a high bar in defamation cases."
According to the criminal defense attorney, the majority of celebrities choose not to name their accuser in an effort to avoid public backlash.
Levin explained: "It's possible that Brooks or his legal team feels confident in their defense, which might explain why they are willing to be so aggressive in their approach.
"Filing a countersuit suggests that they believe they can not only defeat the accusations but also demonstrate that they are baseless. Still, this is a double-edged sword. If Brooks doesn't have a strong defense, it could appear retaliatory and damage his reputation even further."
The attorney called the Shameless singer's decision to name "Jane Roe" a "high-risk, high-reward strategy".
He said: "If Brooks wins the defamation suit, it could clear his name in the court of public opinion. But if the countersuit backfires, it could fuel negative public perception and expose him to greater legal jeopardy."
Brooks initially filed the lawsuit in September in an attempt to block the makeup artist's impending suit. In the court document filed under "John Doe", Brooks denied the woman's claims.
According to the court documents, Roe contacted Brooks through an attorney with a demand letter in July, accusing the two-time Grammy winner of sexual grooming, creating a sexually hostile work environment, unwanted sexual touching and sexual assault.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brooks revealed the name of his assault accuser days after she accused him of rape.
According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the country music singer amended his federal lawsuit against his former hairstylist.
Lawyers for Brooks' accuser said in a statement: "Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don't apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."
