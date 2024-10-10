Shocking Madeleine McCann Case Twist: Prime Kidnapping Suspect Christian Brueckner Planned Daring Bid For Prison Freedom — and $260K Damages Cash Grab

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner was hoping to land $260,000 worth of damages after he was cleared of rapes this week.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the German, 47, who moved to Portugal in his late teens, also planned a bid for early release for a separate conviction keeping him behind bars

In 2019, he was found guilty of the 2005 rape of an American woman in the Algarve in Portugal.