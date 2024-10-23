Maren Tschinkel: Promoting Health and Wellness in the Fashion Industry

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Miss Germany Maren Tschinkel advocates for a healthy lifestyle through her podcast, Health Hacks. Crowned Miss Germany in 2018, Maren Tschinkel understands the importance of taking care of her body. She uses her podcast, Health Hacks, as a platform to share valuable health tips that help others maintain a balanced lifestyle. Growing up in Ravensburg, Germany, Maren's parents instilled in her the significance of healthy eating and exercise. During her time at university, she earned a trainer's license, with the intention of helping others achieve their fitness goals.



Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles and Positive Change

Maren believes that her body is a temple, enabling her to accomplish the extraordinary things she has achieved. As a model, maintaining healthy habits is essential for staying fit in her profession. She actively discourages unhealthy habits such as drinking and smoking. Instead, she promotes staying active through activities like hiking and running, as well as some of her personal favorites, including skiing and surfing. A healthy lifestyle, she believes, not only makes you feel better internally but also enhances your outward appearance. By following these principles, Maren maintains her model-like physique and radiant, glowing skin.



Health Hacks: Bringing Wellness to a Global Audience

Through her podcast Health Hacks, Maren now shares her wellness insights with a global audience. The podcast covers a range of topics beyond fitness and nutrition, addressing the importance of mental health and happiness for overall well-being. Furthermore, she regularly invites experts—including professors, doctors, and longevity specialists—to discuss more complex health-related topics. Her tips are grounded in a lifestyle that genuinely reflects her advice. Being a model is physically demanding, but Maren’s dedication to exercise and diet underscores the value she places on wellness. In addition to her modeling career, the German supermodel holds a trainer's license, demonstrating her professional commitment to fitness. While she hopes to one day return to training others, her modeling career remains her main focus at present. Despite her busy schedule, Maren finds time to share her knowledge about staying healthy in a demanding industry.



A Balanced Approach to Beauty and Wellness