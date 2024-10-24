Donald Trump's White House Campaign Hit By Fresh Sex Scandal: Ex-Prez Accused of Groping Young Model After She Met Him Through Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump's presidential campaign has been rocked by a new sex scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president has been accused of groping a young model introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.
The alleged incident took place in Trump Tower in 1993 in what she believed was a "twisted game" between the two men.
Stacey Williams told how she first met Trump, now 78, 1992 at a Christmas party after being introduced to him by Epstein, who she believed was a "good friend" of the business mogul.
"It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together," she told.
Williams said Epstein was interested in her and the two casually dated for a period of a few months and the alleged groping took place after the late sexual abuser suggested they pay Trump a visit while taking a walk.
Williams, now 56, claims the former president greeted her then pulled her towards him and started groping her.
She said he put his hands "all over my breasts" as well as her waist and her buttocks.
Williams told how she froze because she was "deeply confused" about what was happening.
At the same time, the ex-model said she saw the two men smiling at each other.
After the alleged incident, Williams said she and Epstein left Trump Tower, and the model began to feel Epstein - who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking - growing angry at her.
She said: "Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: 'Why did you let him do that?’'"
"He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused"
She described how the alleged incident seemed to her to be part of a "twisted game".
She added: "I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat."
The former model also claimed Trump sent her agent a postcard via courier later in 1993, an aerial view of Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach residence and resort.
In his handwriting - using what appears to be his usual black Sharpie - he wrote: "Stacey - Your home away from home. Love Donald".
Williams showed the postcard to the Guardian.
The Pennsylvania-native has previously shared parts of her allegation on social media posts, but revealed details about the alleged encounter on a call on Monday organized by a group called Survivors for Kamala, which supports Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
The Zoom call featured actor Ashley Judd and law professor and academic Anita Hill, among others.
Survivors for Kamala also took out an ad in the New York Times this week, signed by 200 survivors of sexual and gender violence, which was meant to serve as a reminder that Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse in a court.
Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, provided a statement denying the allegations, which said in part: "These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false.
"It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign."
