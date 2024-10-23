Now Trump Sues! The Don Launches Astonishing Legal Complaint Accusing Britain’s Labour Party of Meddling in U.S. Election

Labour, and the party's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, denied the party funded the trips, insisting the campaigners travelled in a personal capacity at their own expense - and the Trump campaign did not present any new evidence that rules were broken.

Under FEC rules, foreign nationals are allowed to campaign for a US electoral candidate as long as they remain "an uncompensated volunteer."

The spat has potential to sour relations between Trump and Starmer, who met last month in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.