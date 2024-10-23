Now Trump Sues! The Don Launches Astonishing Legal Complaint Accusing Britain’s Labour Party of Meddling in U.S. Election
Donald Trump has accused Britain's Labour Party of meddling in the U.S Election - and is threatening legal action.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former president, 78, is seething over claims members of the party are travelling to the U.S. to support rival Kamala Harris’s bid.
A Trump lawyer filed a complaint on Tuesday to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against both the UK's Labour Party and the Harris campaign, after a Labour staffer wrote a LinkedIn post advertising a trip to the U.S on which "nearly 100 Labour Party staff" members would support the Vice President in four key swing state.
Labour, and the party's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, denied the party funded the trips, insisting the campaigners travelled in a personal capacity at their own expense - and the Trump campaign did not present any new evidence that rules were broken.
Under FEC rules, foreign nationals are allowed to campaign for a US electoral candidate as long as they remain "an uncompensated volunteer."
The spat has potential to sour relations between Trump and Starmer, who met last month in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.
Starmer has decided against openly backing Trump or Harris, insisting he was happy to work with whoever wins November's presidential contest.
It is commonplace for Labour to send a delegation to the DNC, and members and staff for the Labour Party - a large political party with both a national office and hundreds of local offices - have historically travelled to the US to campaign in elections without attracting media attention.
Trump has frequently attempted to deflect allegations he has benefited from foreign electoral interference from countries including Russia.
The US intelligence community said in a landmark report in 2021 that the Russian government meddled in the 2020 election with an influence campaign "denigrating" Joe Biden and "supporting" Trump.
A Labour party spokesperson told CNN: "It is common practice for campaigners of all political persuasions from around the world to volunteer in US elections. Where Labour activists take part, they do so at their own expense, in accordance with the laws and rules."
On his relationship with Trump, Starmer said: "I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him, and my purpose in doing that was to make sure that between the two of us we established a good relationship, which we did, and I was very grateful to him for making the time."
He added: “Of course, as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, I will work with whoever the American people return as their president in the elections.”
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Vice President Harris’s "desperate" team is "gripped by in-fighting" as Trump is predicted to win this year's presidential race.
Fox News guest David Marcus said: "All the campaign has left is to attack Trump as unfit. He has erased the sugar-high, joy-induced lead Harris enjoyed two months ago, so that only leaves personal attacks."
