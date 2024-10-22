Trump Election Victory Predictions Spark Trading Panic: Bonds Sold Off Around Globe as Markets Bet The Don Is Set For White House Win

A possible Trump victory this November has the financial market making dramatic moves.

RadarOnline.com can reveal investors are selling off their bonds all over the world as the race for the White House between Trump and Kamala Harris tightens with just weeks to go until election day .

The possibility of Donald Trump winning the Presidential election has led to chaos in the financial market.

Robert Dishner, a senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman in London, explained: “With less than two weeks now until the US elections, concerns about the fiscal outlook and its potential upward pressure on inflation have become more acute."

The potential for a Trump victory has helped push bond yields higher, however, it has led to lower prices as traders have adjusted their outlooks following the Fed's big 50 basis point move last month.

The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to 4.22% on Tuesday, its highest since July. The rate on 10-year German securities also hit the highest level since early September.

The dramatic changes also hit Asia, where the yield on Australian benchmark debt moved up to as much as 16 basis points.