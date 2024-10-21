Donald Trump Battered by Yet Another Legal Blow: Scandal-Plagued Former Prez Sued for Defamation by Central Park Five — Adding to Tangled Web Of Cases He's Already Facing

The exonerated members of the "Central Park Five" have added to Donald Trump's mounting legal woes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise have sued the ex-president for defamation over statements he made about the 1989 case during the presidential debate with Kamala Harris.

McCray, Richardson, Salaam, Santana and Wise alleged in their lawsuit Trump acted with "reckless disregard" for the truth when he claimed they pleaded guilty to crime connected to the assault and rape of Central Park jogger and "badly hurt a person, killed a person" as teenagers.