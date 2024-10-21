Former Playboy Model Shares Nightmarish Account of How She Was 'Drugged' at Diddy Party: 'One Sip and My Face was Falling'

The model, Precious Muir, explained that she was invited to Diddy's bash, along with other fellow models, by a club promoter while living in New York City.

She said: “It’s not like it’s given to every model. I’m in a new place, I’m trying to make friends.”

Precious revealed that after the models arrived at the party in the Hamptons on a shuttle bus, they were welcomed with “champagne."

After taking just one sip, Precious' nightmare instantly began.

She claimed: “Somebody had put something in a drink. I had an immediate reaction to one sip from the beverage."

“It just had me in a movement where one side of my face was falling. I almost felt like I had a stroke.”