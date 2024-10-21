Former Playboy Model Shares Nightmarish Account of How She Was 'Drugged' at Diddy Party: 'One Sip and My Face was Falling'
Former Playboy Model has shared horrifying details about the time she was "drugged" at Sean "Diddy" Combs' famous White Party as the disgraced rapper sits in his "hellhole" jail cell awaiting trial.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former model explained that she felt like she was "having a stroke" after she was allegedly drugged at the bash after taking "just one sip" of champagne.
The model, Precious Muir, explained that she was invited to Diddy's bash, along with other fellow models, by a club promoter while living in New York City.
She said: “It’s not like it’s given to every model. I’m in a new place, I’m trying to make friends.”
Precious revealed that after the models arrived at the party in the Hamptons on a shuttle bus, they were welcomed with “champagne."
After taking just one sip, Precious' nightmare instantly began.
She claimed: “Somebody had put something in a drink. I had an immediate reaction to one sip from the beverage."
“It just had me in a movement where one side of my face was falling. I almost felt like I had a stroke.”
Precious claimed that a security guard at the party attempted to give her water and get her "somewhere safe."
She explained that "the water wouldn’t go down" and "was just falling down the side of my face."
Precious admitted: “It traumatized me from that experience. That was one of the first parties I ever went to."
- Diddy's 'Blackmail Files' Revealed: Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Used Freak Off Party Tapes to Intimidate Victims
- Photo 'Proof' of Diddy's 'Teen Boy Rape': Sex Assault Accuser Shares Disturbing Snap of Rapper With Arm Around Him at One of His Infamous White Parties
- WATCH: Astonishing Video Resurfaces Of Ex-Porn Star Telling Cops He Was Diddy's 'Sex Slave' As THOUSANDS Of Abuse Allegations Mount Against Rapper
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Despite behind bars awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, Diddy is often hit with new accusations from victims.
RadarOnline.com previously reported on Monday that Diddy has been accused of seven more sex attacks — including raping and drugging a 13-year-old girl.
Diddy is accused of aggravated sexual assault, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation in the seven lawsuits by four male and three female plaintiffs.
The music mogul is also accused of drugging the 13-year-old girl in 2000, raping a man in 2022, and the sexual assault of a woman in 2022.
As the list of ongoing accusations grows, Diddy has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing since he was arrested on a federal indictment in September.
The disgraced star is being held without bail after pleading not guilty and his trial was set for next Spring.
The rapper's lawyers said in a previous statement: "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.