Donald Trump Blasted By Ex-Clinical Psychologist Niece He's Suing For $100 Million: 'The People Listening to Uncle Donald are Deranged'

Mary ended up leaving her career as a clinical psychologist to devote herself full-time to analyzing America’s problems, as well as her very famous family.

Besides having a third book out this month, she also discusses politics on her YouTube channel three days a week, which includes conversations about the Trump family.

Mary told The Times: “This is not ever what I intended to be doing with my life. I feel like after the first book I had this kind of extraordinary privilege to be part of this conversation and I’m not going to abdicate that responsibility. My job now is commentating on what’s going on in the world.”