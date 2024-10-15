Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Blasted By Ex-Clinical Psychologist Niece He's Suing For $100 Million: 'The People Listening to Uncle Donald are Deranged'

Photo of Mary Trump and Donald Trump.
Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA/YOUTUBE;MEGA

Mary often discusses her famous family in books and podcasts.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump's niece is blasting the Republican candidate — and is even calling his supporters "deranged."

RadarOnline.com can reveal how Trump's ex-clinical psychologist niece is slamming the former president despite his lawsuit against her.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked playing time say goodbye bizarre town hall
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's niece Mary ended up leaving her career as a clinical psychologist.

Mary ended up leaving her career as a clinical psychologist to devote herself full-time to analyzing America’s problems, as well as her very famous family.

Besides having a third book out this month, she also discusses politics on her YouTube channel three days a week, which includes conversations about the Trump family.

Mary told The Times: “This is not ever what I intended to be doing with my life. I feel like after the first book I had this kind of extraordinary privilege to be part of this conversation and I’m not going to abdicate that responsibility. My job now is commentating on what’s going on in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump blasted by ex clinical psychologist niece hes suing for million
Source: MARY TRUMP MEDIA/YOUTUBE

Mary has released books about her family such as Too Much and Never Enough.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2020, Mary's book Too Much and Never Enough was published and it included some shocking allegations about her uncle.

One allegation, which Donald's spokesman denied, was that he paid a friend to take his university admissions exam for him.

Another allegation was that the former president went to the movies instead of being at his dying brother's bedside.

Mary also outed herself as the source for The New York Times’s exposé of Trump’s tax returns in the book. She allegedly obtained this information as a disclosure in the fight against Donald and the other siblings for an increased share of her grandfather’s empire.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
mary trump too much and never enough simon schuster
Source: SIMON & SCHUSTER

Mary made shocking allegations and outed herself as the source for The New York Times’s exposé.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump often mocks fellow opponents such as Kamala Harris and accuses them of having "Trump Derangement Syndrome" - which is just a phrase and not a clinically recognized condition.

Mary said in the interview: “Derangement suggests that you’re reacting to things that are delusional. I think our reactions to what Donald is actually doing, we maybe feel a lot of anger and fear, but I think they’re completely justified.

"The derangement comes in actually believing that Kamala Harris is mentally impaired or that immigrants are going to come into your kitchen and stab you to death or that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are killing and eating people’s pets.

"Like, that’s deranged. The people listening to him and believing him certainly are suffering from some kind of derangement.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is in the running to be the next president.

Back in May, a New York state appeals court said Donald can sue his niece for giving the New York Times information about his finances and alleged effort to avoid taxes.

Mary, who called her uncle a "monster," insisted she's only having a conversation regarding him because "he’s a massive part of my life."

She added: "But he’s a big part of every other American’s life who cares about the future of the country. That’s unavoidable. I don’t think anybody wants to keep having to do this work.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.