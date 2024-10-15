Home > News > Lorena Bobbitt Lorena Bobbitt Speaks Out 30 Years On From Infamously Slicing Off Husband's Penis With Butcher Knife: 'I Was Raped… He Made Me Feel Like His Property' Source: PRIME VIDEO Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband's penis after he allegedly raped her. By: Lauren McIver Oct. 15 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband's penis and drove off with it over 30 years ago leaving the world speechless. RadarOnline.com can reveal the woman is speaking out about the incident that made headlines around the world and admitted that she wishes "it didn’t happen" in a new documentary.

Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband John's penis 30 years ago.

Bobbitt is speaking out about the act in a new ITV documentary, I Cut Off His Penis: The Truth Behind The Headlines. In the documentary that airs tonight, she said: “As the whole world knows, I cut his penis off. There’s no way for me to candy-coat it. I just said it, because that’s what happened." Bobbitt added that the world "misses the essence of what this whole story was about." She explained: "That's not who I am, so it's not why I did it. It's about what put me in that position."

Over 30 years ago, Lorena, who was 24-years-old at the time, claimed her husband John Wayne Bobbitt raped her that night and after he fell asleep, she cut off his penis. During the trial, Lorena said that about a month after they tied the knot, he allegedly started physically abusing her. She claimed: “It escalated to the point that I was raped. In a healthy relationship, yes, you have arguments - not to the point where your husband beats you up or rapes you. “People say why did she not leave, why did she not pack up and go? Well, it’s not easy.”

Source: PRIME VIDEO Lorena Bobbitt admitted she wishes the viral incident "never happened."

She added: “He made me feel like I was his property. You’re trapped in this situation and there’s no way out. I tried to get away from him but he told me, ‘No matter where you, I’m always going to find you.” After undergoing many psychiatric examinations, Lorena was acquitted of malicious wounding after the court concluded she was temporarily insane. The former US Marine John was found not guilty of marital sexual assault and still claims that he did not abuse her. After gaining worldwide fame, John launched a career as a porn star and formed a rock band called The Severed Parts.

Source: Facebook Her husband used his fame to launch a porn career.

As for Lorena, she reflected on the traumatic time in her life and said: “Sometimes I wish it didn’t happen to me. My life is not a tape that I can rewind.” Since then, she has become a mother and is in a relationship with "a wonderful man." She has set up a non-profit organization called Lorena Gallo Foundation, which supports victims of domestic violence. Lorena added: “I'm not only a survivor, but I’m an advocate against domestic violence and sexual assault and marital rape.” Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.