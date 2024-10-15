Meghan Markle's Ex-Bodyguard Reveals How Former Actress REALLY Felt About Royal Family — and Tells Why He Felt 'Sorry' For Diva Duchess
Meghan Markle was drowning in stress when she first found herself a part of the royal family.
RadarOnline can reveal the Duchess of Sussex struggled to deal with the fame and attention after going from a TV actress to one of the most famous women in the world.
Markle's ex-bodyguard, Steve Davies, shared: "It was stressful for her – all the publicity", adding he "felt sorry (for her) because she'd gone from being a celebrity to being a member of the biggest family in the world."
The 43-year-old was best known for her role on the drama series Suits before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.
Davies told InTouch: "We had people following us around everywhere we went. We had problems with drones, vehicles chasing us. It was a nightmare."
Davies also shared his fear of Markle meeting the same fate that Princess Diana did — the Princess of Wales died in a car accident while attempting to flee from paparazzi in 1997.
During his time with Markle, the former British special forces soldier revealed the Duchess is not at all how she is portrayed by some of her critics.
He explained: "There's one huge lesson I learnt from her: It's give respect to get respect," adding Markle was "warm and considerate all the time".
Davies shared: "She's great to her fans, and she would go out of her way to help people. That's what hurts me – that people believe [otherwise]."
Markle has received brutal backlash ever since she became a worldwide name — recently she was accused of "belittling" her staff, leading to everyone being "terrified" of the former actress.
The source told Hollywood Reporter: "She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently."
While the insider described Harry as a "very, very charming person" they accused him of "enabling" his wife's behavior.
The source claimed: "I've watched her reduce grown men to tears", adding Markle "marches around like a dictator in high heels".
Markle has shut down allegations of staff abuse.
Meanwhile, it appeared both Markle and Harry, who share two kids, are currently living very different lives.
The 40-year-old has embarked on several solo trips, including one in New York.
A source told Star Magazine: "People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him."
"Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness."
Harry "is savoring these times when he's by himself. But it could spell more trouble for his marriage," according to the insider.
A source recently told RadarOnline.com: "Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so.
"They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage."
The insider added: "... His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out."
