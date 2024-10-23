VIDEO: Diddy Caught on Camera Creepily Cackling As He Tries to Lure Baby-Faced 13-Year-Old Actress Daveigh Chase To Party

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Disturbing 2003 footage highlights Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "creepy" side as he invites a young-looking teen to one of his parties. The resurfaced video shows the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who is currently awaiting trial, as he attempts to swindle actress Daveigh Chase — who was only 13 years old at the time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Resurfaced footage shows Diddy asking a then 13-year-old Daveigh Chase to come to his after party following the 2003 VMAS.

Diddy is seen approaching The Ring actress after the MTV VMAs, where he presented the award for "Best Villain"— which Chase won. He asks the young star while holding a drink in his hand: "You coming to the after-party tonight?"

Source: MEGA The revived clip comes as Diddy is currently in jail until his trial date on May 5 following multiple sex trafficking charges.

A baby-faced Chase then awkwardly shakes her head up and down as Diddy lets out a creepy, cackling laugh — followed by a resounding, "Yeah"! Watch the moment for yourself in the video below.

Chase has not made any statements regarding the video and there is no evidence to indicate anything inappropriate occurred at the 2003 afterparty. The revived clip comes as Diddy was recently hit with new allegations from someone who claimed she was raped by him and another male celebrity at a VMA afterparty three years before — coincidentally when she was 13.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder is currently awaiting trial on numerous sex trafficking and racketeering charges, having been accused of drugging and raping victims as young as nine years old. Diddy has denied all allegations made against him.

The rapper is currently being detained at the "hell-hole" Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. A judge initially denied the rap star's request for a $50 million bail bond, and he's been ordered to remain locked up until his trial date on May 5, 2025.

Source: MEGA The disgraced rapper has been accused of drugging and raping multiple victims as young as the age of 9.

The music mogul was hit with a slew of new lawsuits earlier this month. Four of the six lawsuits filed by attorney Tony Buzbee included male accusers, and one alleged victim claimed he was just 16 years old when he was invited to one of Diddy's parties in 1998.

Court documents showed one unidentified female claiming the music mogul raped her in 2004 after the then-19-year-old was allegedly invited to a photo shoot, and then to his Marriott hotel room in Manhattan. At an "exclusive party", the college student was allegedly taken to a "separate room" away from the main party — where she claimed the rapper assaulted her and her friend behind locked doors.

Diddy allegedly "threatened to have them both killed" if they did not agree to his demands. Another filing from an unnamed male claimed Diddy committed aggravated sexual assault in a Macy's department store stockroom in 2008.

The man claimed he was confronted by Diddy and two of his bodyguards who threatened to "kill" the victim as the rapper allegedly performed a sex act on him. Another unidentified man accused Combs of drugging and sodomizing him in a van outside of a White Party in 2006.

Source: MEGA The hip hop mogul has denied all allegations made against him, saying the 'truth will prevail'.

Diddy didn't appear to be too worried about the new lawsuits, however, as he said the "truth will prevail". His lawyers think Buzbee, who claimed the hotline set up for supposed victims allegedly received more than 12,000 calls in one day, is using the case for publicity purposes.