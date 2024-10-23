Your tip
Nicole Kidman, 57, Got so Turned On Filming Sex-Filled New Drama 'Babygirl' She Had To Halt Filming As She Didn't Want Any More Orgasms!

Source: MEGA;A24

Nicole Kidman's latest movie is her steamiest yet and she admits to getting turned on during filming.

Oct. 23 2024, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Nicole Kidman had to halt filming her new movie to stop having orgasms.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 57, struggled to shoot sex scenes with her co-stars in erotic drama Babygirl because she was so turned on.

And she had to pause filming to take a break from the constant sexual highs.

nicole kidman babygirl premiere
Source: MEGA

Kidman had to halt filming because she was having too many orgasms.

Nicole said: "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, 'Don't touch me'.

"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm any more'.

"Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it.

"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."

nicole kidman babygirl a
Source: A24

Kidman's young love interest in Babygirl is played by Harris Dickinson.

Kidman stars as a high-powered company boss, married to Jacob (Antonio Banderas, 64), who falls for a kinky young intern Samuel, played by The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson, 28.

Director Halina Reijn admitted she was inspired by Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas' 1992 sexual thriller Basic Instinct and by hearing about a woman who had never experienced sexual pleasure during her 25-year marriage.

Nicole said she was attracted to the project because it was "an area (she'd) never been" in her career.

nicole kidman babygirl a
Source: A24

Dickinson is nearly 30 years younger than Kidman.

She explained: "I've always been on a quest as an actor, I'm always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I'd never been."

The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August and has received rave reviews from critics.

The cast convened with an intimacy coordinator for the racy scenes and Nicole believes she was able to act the x-rated moments because Reijn was a female director.

nicole kidman a
Source: A24

Babygirl stars filmed sex scenes with the help of intimacy coordinator.

She said: "It's the story that I wanted to be a part of, that I wanted to tell, and every part of me was committed to that. There was enormous care taken by all of us.

"We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other."

Nicole has been married to country singer Keith Urban, 56, for 18 years and they have two daughters - Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kidman has previously played raunchy roles in movies including Eyes Wide Shut.

On taking on the project, she said: "Unfortunately, when you have a family at home and everything, there has to be a sort of agreement that's made where you go, "I'm now going to go into this and I'm asking your permission to let me go'.

"So there's a releasing of you into your artistic life and then you come back to your home and your real life. But there is a sort of letting go that’s required."

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Kidman with husband Keith Urban.

Nicole has not been afraid to push the boundaries during her 40-year Hollywood career. In 1999 she starred in an orgy scene in the film Eyes Wide Shut with then-husband Tom Cruise.

The couple tied the knot in 1990 and were wed until 2001. They share two children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29.

