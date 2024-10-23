Nicole Kidman, 57, Got so Turned On Filming Sex-Filled New Drama 'Babygirl' She Had To Halt Filming As She Didn't Want Any More Orgasms!
Nicole Kidman had to halt filming her new movie to stop having orgasms.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 57, struggled to shoot sex scenes with her co-stars in erotic drama Babygirl because she was so turned on.
And she had to pause filming to take a break from the constant sexual highs.
Nicole said: "There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It's like, 'Don't touch me'.
"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm any more'.
"Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it.
"It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout."
Kidman stars as a high-powered company boss, married to Jacob (Antonio Banderas, 64), who falls for a kinky young intern Samuel, played by The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson, 28.
Director Halina Reijn admitted she was inspired by Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas' 1992 sexual thriller Basic Instinct and by hearing about a woman who had never experienced sexual pleasure during her 25-year marriage.
Nicole said she was attracted to the project because it was "an area (she'd) never been" in her career.
She explained: "I've always been on a quest as an actor, I'm always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I'd never been."
The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August and has received rave reviews from critics.
The cast convened with an intimacy coordinator for the racy scenes and Nicole believes she was able to act the x-rated moments because Reijn was a female director.
She said: "It's the story that I wanted to be a part of, that I wanted to tell, and every part of me was committed to that. There was enormous care taken by all of us.
"We were all very, very gentle with each other and helped each other."
Nicole has been married to country singer Keith Urban, 56, for 18 years and they have two daughters - Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.
On taking on the project, she said: "Unfortunately, when you have a family at home and everything, there has to be a sort of agreement that's made where you go, "I'm now going to go into this and I'm asking your permission to let me go'.
"So there's a releasing of you into your artistic life and then you come back to your home and your real life. But there is a sort of letting go that’s required."
Nicole has not been afraid to push the boundaries during her 40-year Hollywood career. In 1999 she starred in an orgy scene in the film Eyes Wide Shut with then-husband Tom Cruise.
The couple tied the knot in 1990 and were wed until 2001. They share two children, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29.
